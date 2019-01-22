Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-22 09:18:06 -0600') }} football Edit

Alabama DB Duncan finally has the finish line in sight

Tu3dfxzng1iziu7jek2g
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com
Chad Simmons • Rivals
@ChadSimmons_
Recruiting Analyst
Chad Simmons is a Recruiting Analyst for Rivals.com. He was the expert on The Next Class on Fox Sports South from 2011-2015. He currently covers Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia and Mississippi.

Collin Duncan thought he would be focused on training right now and preparing to join the team he signed with in December if you would have asked him over the summer how the recruiting process was ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}