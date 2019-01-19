Penn State picked up a very important piece to its Class of 2019 late Saturday night when defensive tackle D'Von Ellies announced his commitment during the Polynesian Bowl in Honolulu, Hawaii.

A 6-foot-2, 280 pound prospect from McDonogh in Owings Mills, Md., Ellies earned an offer from the Lions back in the summer and quickly built a strong relationship with defensive line coach Sean Spencer. He also visited University Park twice, the first of which came in September for the White Out against Ohio State. He then returned in November, taking an official visit for the game against Wisconsin. He actually signed with the Lions back in December, but kept his commitment quiet until this weekend.

"D'Von will bring plenty of energy to Penn State University, on the field and off the field," said Hakeem Sule, head coach at McDonogh. "His charismatic personality and dominant play at the defensive tackle position will make him a fan favorite. He is super athletic for a defensive tackle. He can dunk a basketball at 290 pounds. He is very nimble and light on his feet. He also has the power of a bull."