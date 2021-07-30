Driver commit impact, another decision on deck, more: Friday's 5th quarter

The Penn State football program has been on a July recruiting sprint that would qualify for the Olympics if it ran in a 100-meter dash qualifier. Eleven Class of 2022 prospects have picked the program in 29 days, as Cristian Driver, a four-star athlete from Texas, joined the fold on Thursday. However, one has backed out of his decision, as Pittsburgh four-star defensive lineman Tyreese Fearbry, who committed July 4, decommitted on Thursday night. Still, two days remain in the memorable month and one more domino could fall the Lions' way before August is here. Currently, the class is No. 2 in Rivals' team rankings with 22 pledges. The Friday Fifth Quarter notebook is back to tackle the latest on the decision that's in, the announcement that is coming, a weekend commitment over/under pick, and more to close out the workweek.

Cristian Driver, a four-star athlete from Texas, is Penn State's 23rd Class of 2022 commit. (Sam Spiegelman)

1. Commitment impact: Cristian Driver

By landing Cristian Driver, Penn State: --Added a player with NFL bloodlines whose training and on-field performance are clearly advanced because of it. --Kept a four-star away from future competitors, as his offer list was full of big-time programs. --Netted a recruit who can play either side of the ball at a high level. --Picked up another highly-regarded Texas prospect. Corners coach Terry Smith continues to keep the program in play across the highly-productive state. It doesn't hurt that the Lions now have another peer recruiter in the south along with Jordan Allen, Zane Durant, Cam Miller, and Alex Bacchetta, either. It goes without saying that James Franklin's relationship with Donald Driver from their time together in Green Bay played a role here, but this was not a case of a father pushing his son to play for a friend. Instead, Cristian Driver felt comfortable with the staff, offense, defense, facilities, campus, and town, all of which played a much larger role in his decision than any past relationship.

2. Winston ready to end recruitment

The Lasch Bash headlines the weekend (more on that soon), but it is not the only thing to watch for on Saturday. Hyattsville, Md., DeMatha Catholic three-star safety KJ Winston was originally set to announce whether he was going to Penn State or Maryland on his mom's birthday in late August, but he's instead decided to share his choice with the world on July 31. In total, a list of 21 schools was whittled down to just the Lions and Terps entering the big day.

Four-star Maryland safety KJ Winston, shown here during a Penn State visit, will make his choice known on Saturday. BWI photo

“I wouldn’t say it’s been stressful," Winston told BWI in June. "A lot of people say it’s stressful, and it can be at times, but I try to look at the positive side. "I’m blessed. That’s my main thing through it all. A lot of people would like to be in my shoes, getting the chance to play college football, so I never want to make it seem like a problem." Penn State has a unanimous FutureCast lead. Winston's decision time has not yet been announced. As of Friday, the Lions have a safety commitment from Tyrece Mills in addition to pledges from two athletes who could end up there in Driver and Mehki Flowers.

3. The Lasch Bash is back

After a year hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic dead period, Penn State's premier summer recruiting weekend is back. The Lions are holding the Lasch Bash BBQ on Saturday in addition to a camp. It has brought top targets and commitments alike to campus for a day of food, fun, and camaraderie ever since Bill O'Brien held the first one during his tenure in State College. James Franklin and his staff have taken it to the next level. BWI expert Ryan Snyder has already confirmed a number of visitors, including a lengthy list of commitments, a notable Class of 2022 recruit who is undecided, and a top underclassmen linebacker, among others. You can join us inside the premium Lions Den forum to see the full list and get the latest updates as the weekend unfolds.

4. A new camp storyline to follow

He can squat 585 pounds five times and put up 32 225-pound bench press reps, but can he crack the Nittany Lions defensive line rotation? Fatorma Mulbah is my latest and maybe favorite Penn State camp storyline. The hulking 6-foot-3, 305-pound second-year defensive tackle from Susquehanna Township in Harrisburg can clearly work out with the best of them, which of course counts for something, but how will all that mass he's adding translate to the field?

