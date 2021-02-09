Penn State is on pace to sign two quarterbacks in the Class of 2022.

Signing two isn’t common, but James Franklin and his staff have done it before, signing both Taquan Roberson and Michael Johnson Jr. back in 2019. Of course, Johnson is already gone, while 2020 commit Micah Bowens also left the program this year, meaning Penn State is down to just three scholarship quarterbacks with spring practice about a month away. Even if they add via the transfer portal, which seems likely, two 2022 quarterbacks seems to be the route the staff is headed.

With Pennsylvania native Beau Pribula already committed, Penn State fans should be turning most of their attention now to Drew Allar, a 6-foot-5, 220-pound signal-caller out of Medina, Ohio. Allar picked up an offer from Penn State just 10 days ago, but he’s known offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich since the fall.