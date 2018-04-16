Penn State hoops recruiting will add another elite piece to its roster when Myles Dread, a Rivals150 selection in the final rankings released Monday, arrives on campus this summer.
Monday was another big day for Myles Dread.
The 6-foot-5, 205 pound shooting guard out of Gonzaga College High began the day with a selection to the 2017-18 All-USA District of Columbia first-team.
Just a few hours later, he added another accolade as he improved two spots to No. 140 overall in the final Rivals150 for the Class of 2018.
Rated by Rivals.com as a three-star prospect and the No. 38 shooting guard in the country, Dread improved his stock throughout his final season at Gonzaga.
Averaging 13.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Eagles for the year, according to USA Today, Dread helped guide his team to a finals appearance in the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference against DeMatha. Though hard-fought, the Eagles fell in a thrilling championship game, 54-53.
Dread was also named the Gatorade Player of the Year for Washington D.C. last month.