Drawing on 2020's tough lessons, Clifford finds confidence this offseason

Sean Clifford doesn’t hide from the question or its implication. On the heels of a particularly dispiriting 2020 season, one in which the second-year starter at one point found himself benched for poor performance, the Nittany Lion quarterback acknowledged his aspirations ahead of the 2021 campaign. Determined to get better each day this offseason, pushing national championships and Big Ten titles to the background in favor of incremental personal and team development, Clifford sounds convinced of its merit. But what of his headspace? Given the rollercoaster of his career’s trajectory at Penn State, leading the Nittany Lions to an 11-2 season in his first at the helm before leading the program into an 0-5 hole to start the 2020 schedule, how is he feeling? And maybe more important, is the question a fair one? “It is. I feel like it's a fair question. One hundred percent,” Clifford told Blue White Illustrated. “I feel like right now, with where I'm at, I've seen the highs. I've seen the great Trace McSorley operating at his peak. I've seen myself operating at my peak. And then I've also experienced some of the lowest times in our country's history and then just in Penn State football history in general.”

Through it all, Clifford continued, he has emerged this summer with a confident approach that has put him at ease ahead of Penn State’s much-anticipated 2021 season. “I think that I've learned from every situation, and that's where my confidence comes from right now. Because it's not fake. It's not fake confidence, and I can truly say that. I'm not just spewing out whatever, like oh, I feel great. I feel this and that,” Clifford said. “I honestly feel confident because I know that the preparation that I'm doing, I truly feel like it's unmatched right now. And I feel like our team's preparation is unmatched.” That preparation, the element most directly in Clifford’s control as the 2021 season approaches, is something Penn State head coach James Franklin has noted repeatedly this offseason. Long considered one of the program’s hardest, most-dedicated workers and students of the game, Franklin recently commended Clifford for his efforts and the implications they could have on Penn State’s success this season. “I think he's had a really good summer. He prepares like crazy. He works like crazy,” Franklin told BWI. “When I had my end-of-the-year meetings and I asked the team who are the hardest workers on the team, I asked the guys who are the best leaders on the team, his name comes up consistently. So I think he's gonna have a big year for us, and I'm very proud of him. “I think although last year was extremely painful for him, I think there's value and growth that's going to come from that, especially when it comes to some of the toughness aspects; the emotional toughness that comes from going through a year like that, the mental toughness that comes from going through a year like that, especially when you had so many people patting you on the back the year before.”

Can Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford return to the form he showed in 2019?