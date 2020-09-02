Now that college coaches can start reaching out to prospects in the 2022 class, top recruits like Keon Sabb have been inundated with messages and phone calls. On the first day that coaches were allowed to reach out, the highly ranked athlete from Williamstown, N.J. had dozens of schools send him messages but only three were able to talk with him on the phone.

"Clemson, Ole Miss, Penn State, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, Akron, Virginia Tech, Florida State, Florida, Mississippi State, Minnesota, Arizona State, Kentucky, Rutgers, Wisconsin, Notre Dame, Tennessee, Michigan, Georgia, West Virginia, Syracuse, Central Michigan, Nebraska, Auburn, Temple, LSU, UCLA, Oklahoma, and Maryland all reached out," Sabb said, I talked to Texas A&M, Penn State, and Nebraska on the phone.

"Natalia Dorantes from Texas A&M talked about my likeness and making a logo for me," he said. "It was a brief decision on it but I’ve heard a lot about over the last couple of months.

"I talked to Coach Bentley from Penn State," said Sabb. "He showed me their practice.

"Coach Mike Dawson from Nebraska talked with me about building a stronger relationship and getting to know each other the next two years," he said. "I don’t really know much about them but I'm looking into them now."