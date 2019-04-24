“I just knew that once I got my shot, that was my time to come out. So that was pretty cool.”

“Coming in here, no one really thought I was going to play that much or even at all,” said Dotson. “So it was basically just trying to prove myself every day in practice. I got my chance on the field, and once I got that chance, I just never looked back. Coach Corley always taught me that every down matters. You gotta play every down like it's your last. So I really put that in my head and just kept going forward.

Whatever the reason, though, Dotson knew that early playing time and an instant impact was not what was expected of him in his first year with the program.

Hailing from Nazareth, Pa., the wide receiver prospect was in the proverbial back yard of Nittany Lion fans. Rated by Rivals.com as a high four-star in the Class of 2018, Dotson was the last to commit among a receiving corps that also included five-star Justin Shorter and fellow four-star Daniel George.

Maybe it was Jahan Dotson ’s flip from UCLA to Penn State on the early signing day in December 2018 that did it.

Expressing the sentiment following this spring’s Blue-White Game, Dotson has already made his mark with the Nittany Lions and is only expected to build on that progression in his much-anticipated sophomore campaign.

Starting four games and appearing in eight, Dotson finished the season with 13 receptions for 203 yards. And though he was held without a touchdown, his impact was undeniable among a group of receivers that entered the season with high expectations for the likes of veterans Juwan Johnson, Brandon Polk, and DeAndre Thompkins.

Describing the spring practice session as having gone well for the receivers, one that involved a transition in the coaching staff from David Corley to Gerad Parker in the room, Dotson did acknowledge the learning curve for everyone as a result of the change.

Learning new techniques from Parker, described as a teacher of fundamentals, part of the process is building on past techniques while, in some cases, unlearning others.

“It's kind of both because you're learning some new things, but some things you're just advancing. So it's pretty cool to learn new things from different coaches that you have throughout your career. So I think it's pretty cool to just take in new things from each coach,” said Dotson. “There are definitely some challenges to that and there are definitely some challenges of getting to know the coach. You get to build relationships. Relationships don't come in just the snap of a finger, so you get to build relationships. It's fun, but sometimes it's challenging as well.”

Concurrent to that process of continuing to learn from and with Parker, Dotson also has another challenge ahead of him in the coming spring and summer months as the 2019 season approaches.

Hailed by head coach James Franklin for how natural the game comes to him, Dotson’s prescribed next steps are to build a body that can better take advantage of those natural instincts.

“I think one of the things that he has to do is he has to develop a Big Ten body and then eventually, he's gotta develop an NFL body. He's still a little bit behind in that area. He was behind when he got here,” Franklin told reporters this spring. “But the game comes very natural to him. There are times where he needs that strength when he's getting press-man, to get off press coverage. There are times when he needs that, when he makes a great catch, to allow him to get some YAC and break a tackle. I just think it's going to allow him to be more explosive and it's going to allow our offense to be more explosive.

“He's one of the more natural receivers that we have, one of the more natural football players we have. But he's been able to get away with it by how smooth he is, how natural his ball skills are, and his understanding for space and how to make people miss, and run routes. But it's the next step where he needs to become more of an explosive athlete.”

For Dotson, that message has admittedly been received this spring.

Asked to describe his next areas for development, Dotson didn’t hesitate to point out the work ahead in the weight room.

“Definitely getting bigger,” said Dotson, “and then just having more confidence and being more comfortable with the game. That's pretty much what I'm going to work on.”