Donation establishes endowment for Penn State head basketball coach

The endowment establishes a fund that will "allow the Peter and Ann Tombros Head Coach to enhance opportunities for student-athletes through scholarships, travel, equipment, and other needs," according to the release.

An endowment for the Penn State men's basketball head coach has been established as part of a new $26 million gift to the university from Peter and Ann Tombros, a press release announced on Thursday.

The gift also includes an endowment for the university president, provides a pool of funding for the leadership of the College of Agricultural Sciences, and creates two funds for Penn State's medical enterprise, among other things.

The gift moves the Tambros family into the top-five donors in the university's history.

“Penn State has enriched our lives in countless ways, and our support has been repaid a thousand times over, not only through the immense satisfaction of seeing the University rise to become one of the top institutions in the world, but also through the wonderful personal rewards of meeting so many Penn Staters and seeing what they can achieve with our help,” said Peter Tombros. “We hope that our legacy at the University will encourage others to find their own way of contributing to the success of Penn State and Penn Staters.”

Micah Shrewsberry is entering his first season as Penn State's head coach, after previously spending time as an assistant coach with Purdue and Butler, as well as with the Boston Celtics in the NBA.



The Nittany Lions were picked to finish tied for 12th in the Big Ten ahead of this season, which begins on Wednesday, November 10 against Youngstown State at the Bryce Jordan Center.

Tipoff time for that game is 8:30 p.m.