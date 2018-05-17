Decision dates set, what are the chances spots start to fill at PSU?
The pieces are about to start falling in place. That's not the question. Rather, it's where do they land?
On Friday and Monday, decision time arrives for four of the region's highest rated recruits in the Class of 2019. Aside from each being ranked among the Rivals250, they've also been longtime Plan-A options on Penn State's recruiting board.
With announcements set within an upcoming four-day span, James Franklin and his coaching staff are about to learn their fates with some of their most important prospects. With each, PSU finds itself as a finalist.
It's a five-star running back, a four-star DB, LB and a defensive lineman who has been a focal point for the coaches as long as any other target they're pursuing – commitments from a few of them is of the formula to cause a chain reaction. Once June begins, more decision are expected, and the looming choices from Devyn Ford, Tyler Rudolph, Brandon Smith and Antonio Alfano could force the hand of other prospects, depending on where they pick. At a place like PSU, which anticipates a smaller signing class in 2019, each position can impact another.
A shifting recruiting calendar has afforded high school football players the opportunity to take official visits during the spring of their junior year. While some are opting to wait on them until the traditional winter timeframe, even with announcements coming beforehand, many of PSU's targets are amid a bought-and-paid-for tour checking out their top suitors.
The intended plan is for recruits to be able to execute more informed decisions on what could be their ultimate landing spot. For many, that part is starting to wrap up. Just as school is about to let out across the country, with it could come an onslaught of verbal commitments.
Here are the next prospects who are set to announce their college destination, starting tomorrow. Having made a few recent visits, both official and official, now they're ready to make the call.
What are the chances that the Nittany Lions can be the beneficiaries? Let's take a look at the percentages and when they're set to announce.
WHO'S UP
WHEN Friday (May 18) - 3 p.m.
RECENT STOPS Alfano has been a regular visitor to Penn State since before his freshman year of high school and his most recent trip came for the Blue-White Game one month ago. He was down south a week before that, checking out Alabama and Georgia.
PERCENTAGES Alabama: 75% | Penn State: 20% | Georgia: 5%
WHEN Friday (May 18) - 4 p.m.
RECENT STOPS Ford is off back-to-back official visits to Penn State and Virginia Tech. He was in State College for the spring game one week after his stay in Blacksburg. This decision comes down to the Nittany Lions and the in-state Hokies.
PERCENTAGES Penn State: 75% | Virginia Tech: 25%
WHEN Monday (May 21) - 5 p.m.
RECENT STOPS Smith is fresh off an official visit to Texas A&M. Before that he made visits on his own dime to Ohio State, Notre Dame, Michigan and Penn State.
PERCENTAGES Penn State: 85% | Ohio State: 10% | The field: 5%
WHEN Monday (May 18) - 6 p.m.
RECENT STOPS Rudolph was in Happy Valley for the Blue-White Game and he also saw Clemson in April. He still has an official visit set to go to Florida June 1 and he was considering stops at Ohio State and Michigan, but it appears this one is coming down to two teams.
PERCENTAGES Penn State: 60% | Clemson: 40%
