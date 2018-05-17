The pieces are about to start falling in place. That's not the question. Rather, it's where do they land?

On Friday and Monday, decision time arrives for four of the region's highest rated recruits in the Class of 2019. Aside from each being ranked among the Rivals250, they've also been longtime Plan-A options on Penn State's recruiting board.

With announcements set within an upcoming four-day span, James Franklin and his coaching staff are about to learn their fates with some of their most important prospects. With each, PSU finds itself as a finalist.

It's a five-star running back, a four-star DB, LB and a defensive lineman who has been a focal point for the coaches as long as any other target they're pursuing – commitments from a few of them is of the formula to cause a chain reaction. Once June begins, more decision are expected, and the looming choices from Devyn Ford, Tyler Rudolph, Brandon Smith and Antonio Alfano could force the hand of other prospects, depending on where they pick. At a place like PSU, which anticipates a smaller signing class in 2019, each position can impact another.

A shifting recruiting calendar has afforded high school football players the opportunity to take official visits during the spring of their junior year. While some are opting to wait on them until the traditional winter timeframe, even with announcements coming beforehand, many of PSU's targets are amid a bought-and-paid-for tour checking out their top suitors.

The intended plan is for recruits to be able to execute more informed decisions on what could be their ultimate landing spot. For many, that part is starting to wrap up. Just as school is about to let out across the country, with it could come an onslaught of verbal commitments.

Here are the next prospects who are set to announce their college destination, starting tomorrow. Having made a few recent visits, both official and official, now they're ready to make the call.

What are the chances that the Nittany Lions can be the beneficiaries? Let's take a look at the percentages and when they're set to announce.