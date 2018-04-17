Well over two dozen schools have offered Suwanee (Ga.) North Gwinnett defensive back DJ Turner a scholarship and he has eliminated over half of those. The 5-foot-11, 165 pounder who won a state title is eyeing a decision in the not so distant future and he tells you exactly where he stands today.

IN HIS OWN WORDS: "I have cut my list down to 11 schools," said Turner. "The schools on my list are Michigan, Florida, Oklahoma, Penn State, Alabama, LSU, Georgia, Notre Dame, Stanford, Clemson and Florida State. "The only ones Off that list that I have not visited are LSU and Notre Dame, but I will visiting those soon. My next visit will be to Michigan this weekend. It will be an unofficial visit. "There are no favorites on this list at the moment and I have a pretty strong relationship with all of the schools right now. "I'm making my decision before my senior season and I see myself committing to one of these schools."