Well over two dozen schools have offered Suwanee (Ga.) North Gwinnett defensive back DJ Turner a scholarship and he has eliminated over half of those.
The 5-foot-11, 165 pounder who won a state title is eyeing a decision in the not so distant future and he tells you exactly where he stands today.
IN HIS OWN WORDS: "I have cut my list down to 11 schools," said Turner. "The schools on my list are Michigan, Florida, Oklahoma, Penn State, Alabama, LSU, Georgia, Notre Dame, Stanford, Clemson and Florida State.
"The only ones Off that list that I have not visited are LSU and Notre Dame, but I will visiting those soon. My next visit will be to Michigan this weekend. It will be an unofficial visit.
"There are no favorites on this list at the moment and I have a pretty strong relationship with all of the schools right now.
"I'm making my decision before my senior season and I see myself committing to one of these schools."
RIVALS REACTION: Turner is likely to commit within the next three months, so it is crunch-time for him. He is planning to take quite a few more visits, but he is not looking to cut his list again. As of now, Turner will commit to one of his 11 finalists. He will base his decision on relationships and what type of defense the colleges run.
