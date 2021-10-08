Differentiators crucial in tight Penn State, Iowa showdown: 3-2-1

The Penn State football program has had no shortage of challenges to begin its 2021 season. First traveling to face Wisconsin to open the schedule, emerging with a gritty 16-0 win, the Nittany Lions then returned to Beaver Stadium for a 28-20 win over Auburn in week three. Now, they’re set to do it again. Visiting No. 3 Iowa this weekend, the No. 4-ranked Nittany Lions will take on a similarly unbeaten program looking to solidify its place as one of college football’s top teams this season. And in doing so, Penn State and the Hawkeyes will pair for a matchup expected to live up to the hype accompanying a game pitting two top-five teams against each other. Before kickoff Saturday afternoon (4 p.m., FOX), here’s a look at what went into Penn State’s week of preparation for the Hawkeyes, what’s left to learn, and a prediction. This is the 3-2-1:

Penn State offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich is in his first season with the Nittany Lions.

Three things we learned

1) Stand-up guy

For as much as we’ve gotten to know new Penn State offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich since his hiring into the program last January, this might have been his breakout week. Clearly comfortable in his own skin, with a fiery approach to the game that translates over to the practice field, Yurcich has made his imprint on the Nittany Lions in a manner head coach James Franklin praised Wednesday night. "He's a creative guy and loves plays. I know that sounds somewhat ridiculous as an offensive coordinator, but he loves plays. So, I think his creativity and his ability to complement and set up one play to the next week, I think has been really good. Really good,” Franklin said. “His intensity, I think, has been really good for us. I think we're going to continue to get better each week, and part of it is really the staff getting used to Mike, and Mike getting used to the staff, and the type of communication that happens from the booth down to him, and then from the sideline as well. So far, obviously, so good, but I still think there's a lot of room left for growth and I think Mike will feel the same way." Franklin’s comments were just the appetizer to a Thursday session with the media in which Yurcich let his personality, and approach to the game, shine through. Asked about Franklin’s comments, and specifically his “love for plays” and where that comes from, the offensive coordinator offered this: “My wife, she loves trick plays. So she inspires me,” he said. “No, I'm just kidding. But she does. Who doesn’t?” The point, Yurcich continued, was to do what is necessary offensively to be efficient and whether that takes trick plays or any other variety of approaches, his mentality is to take the path that gives his players the best chance to produce winning plays. “It's not about being fancy, it's about being effective,” he said. “The creativity and that sort of thing, you're just trying to create space. It's not about sex appeal, it's about efficiency. And so, that's all we're trying to do. “We're trying to disguise, free guys up, and put our best players in space. So, if that takes me standing on my head, then I'm gonna stand on my head. It doesn't really matter how we get there as long as we do it. So we just got to make sure that we continue to be creative and innovative.”

Penn State running back Keyvone Lee has the Nittany Lions' largest yards per carry average this season.

2) Rushing plan of attack

Against an Iowa opponent ranked 11th nationally in stopping the run, allowing just 87.0 yards per game on the ground in wins over Indiana, Iowa St., Kent St., Colorado St., and Maryland, Penn State’s situation isn’t expected to change this week in the run game. To date, that has looked like a split of 59, 28, and 23 carries to the Nittany Lions’ top three backs on the season in Noah Cain, Keyvone Lee, and John Lovett, respectively. But the shakedown on yards per carry this season has not been in the same order as Lee has led the way with 6.2 yards per touch, followed by Lovett’s 4.1 and Cain’s 3.2 yards per carry average. Noting in his press conference this week that he’d like the running backs to “be more physical and pound it up there and get the four and five yards and trust it and make sure we’re inside-out from a mentality” in their running, Franklin then stated that the rotation has been more or less to his expectation. “Obviously, you'd love for somebody to really jump out and say I'm going to get the majority of the reps and the other guys are going to rotate in. I wouldn't say that that's necessarily happened yet,” Franklin said. “And you could have both ends of that, right? You could have three guys that are playing at a really high level and you want to keep them all involved or you want to have one guy that kind of takes control of the room and other guys are complementary pieces. Both are fine. “But, yeah, it's somewhat similar to how I thought it would play out. I probably thought we'd have a little bit more production, again, but that's not just on them, that's all of us.” Inside the Den: Penn State football Wednesday media notes and takeaways

3) Family tree

From a broader perspective, Penn State’s matchup with Iowa isn’t the only significant game on the docket in Franklin’s universe this weekend. Some 623 miles from Kinnick Stadium, two hours prior to the Nittany Lions’ showdown, a pair of former Franklin assistant coaches will face each other as head coaches for the first time under Franklin’s coaching tree. Set for a 2 p.m. kickoff, former Nittany Lion offensive coordinator Ricky Rahne will guide his Old Dominion program into a date with former running backs coach Charles Huff’s Marshall outfit. While the Monarchs are in their first season of competition, despite Rahne now being in his second season as head coach, and Huff’s Thundering Herd are also in their first year under the new first-time head coach, it’s a point Franklin said he’s taken pride in. "It's been really cool to see guys leave here, and become head coaches, or go to the NFL or whatever it may be,” Franklin said this week. “That's part of my responsibility as well too, right? It's to help the players reach their dreams. It's also to put a product on the field that our fans, and alumni, and lettermen can be proud of, but it's also to help these guys' careers, and whatever they may want to do, so to see those two guys playing each other this week is cool. “I’m happy for both of those guys. Those guys are both really good football coaches, those guys are both really good recruiters, and they're really good men, and it'll be interesting to see how this one plays out.”



Two Questions

1) Can Penn State win the turnover battle?

Quick, what is the commonality between Iowa’s last two losses as a program? In a 24-20 defeat at the hands of Purdue to open the 2020 season, then again the next week in a 21-20 loss to Northwestern, Iowa did not win its turnover battle. And, even then, the Hawkeyes turned out even in the category for the game. But this season, having established a +12 edge for turnover margin with a nation-leading +2.4 advantage per game, the Hawkeyes have created extra possessions for themselves by ending their opponents’ early. “They've done a good job with it over multiple years. Obviously, they do a good job of teaching it,” Franklin said this week. “I think their scheme, more times than not, allows them to capitalize on mistakes because they have their eyes on the quarterback, probably as much as anybody in college football, and they obviously do a great job of coaching it and drilling it and teaching it. “I think everybody knows that's the storyline in this game. Right? They're doing a lot of things well. That's the thing that they're doing right now that makes them special and it impacts their entire team. It helps defensive statistics because they get off the field. It helps offensive statistics because they create short fields and scoring opportunities. It's all of it. So that's going to be the story of the game is, us continuing to do a great job of protecting the football and for us to create a few too.” Behind Enemy Lines: Iowa

2) Can Penn State’s passing game connect?

For as often as Iowa is turning teams over defensively, ranked first nationally for interceptions at 12 on the season, the Hawkeyes have not been entirely bulletproof through the air, allowing an average of 184.4 yards per game passing. Maybe more important, particularly as it concerns Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford and his top targets, Iowa State managed 339 yards on 24 completions against this defense in the second week of the season. Included in that stat line were completions of 10-or-more yards for eight different Cyclones receivers. Now completing 103 of his 153 pass attempts for 1,336 yards and 11 touchdowns, throwing only three interceptions, the question is where that leaves Clifford. Producing 12.97 yards per completion, can Clifford and the Nittany Lion offense be explosive enough, accurate enough, and avoid interceptions against this group to effectively move the ball? We’ll see Saturday afternoon.

Sean Clifford and his Iowa counterpart, Spencer Petras, are shaping up to be critical pieces of the game's outcome Saturday.

One Prediction: Explosive plays will dictate the outcome