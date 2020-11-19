Just like that, Ford was the go-to guy. It was a stunning turn of events, but running backs coach Ja’Juan Seider urges all of his players to prepare as if they’re going to start, and that mentality helped Ford adjust to a much more prominent role than he had expected.

But in September, doctors discovered that Brown had a heart condition that required him to sit out. Then, only a few plays into the first offensive series of Penn State’s opener at Indiana, Cain suffered a season-ending injury.

A few months ago, Devyn Ford seemed certain to be a complementary player in Penn State’s rushing attack, not the go-to guy. He was behind Journey Brown and classmate Noah Cain , and even on a team that likes to spread out the workload, the sophomore running back figured to get roughly the same four to five carries per game that he got last year as a true freshman.

“It definitely took a second to realize what was going on, taking everything in,” Ford said, reflecting back on the Indiana game. “It was a shock at first. I was just playing the game, then after the game you see what happens and think about it and you’re like, well, everything happens for a reason. I wish it didn’t happen, but when it happens that way, you kind of have to step up into the position and take on that role and carry on with everything. The mentality is that you have to be able to take it on like a starter, like you’ve been preparing for the whole time. Nothing really changes with the mindset of how I prepare.”

Through five games, Ford has amassed 207 yards on 53 carries, averaging 3.9 yards per attempt, with two touchdowns. He had a season-high 69 yards in the opener at Indiana and 66 against Nebraska.

But it hasn’t exactly been a joyride for Ford, a former four-star prospect from Stafford, Va. The Nittany Lions have found themselves slogging through one of the roughest starts in school history, and an up-and-down ground game has been a big part of their struggles. The Lions came alive at Nebraska, producing 245 rushing yards in a narrow loss. But a week earlier against Maryland, they managed only 94 rushing yards against a Terrapins team that had gone into the game giving up nearly 300 yards per game on the ground.

Also, Ford was at the center of a play that has since turned out to be emblematic of the team’s difficulties this season. Late in the game against Indiana, he scored a 14-yard touchdown that the Lions didn’t want. With the Hoosiers’ defense making little effort to stop him, he crossed the goal line for a score that gave Penn State an eight-point lead but also gave the ball back to the Indiana offense with enough time left to send the game to overtime. The Hoosiers did just that and eventually won.

Ford declined to revisit that moment in his first media availability of the regular season, saying only that Seider and head coach James Franklin had helped him rebound.

“Indiana was a month ago,” he said. “We’re working on going 1-0 against Iowa right now.”

Seider took responsibility for the mix-up and lauded the resilience that Ford displayed in the weeks that followed.

“I blame myself. I would never put a kid under the bus,” Seider said. “We were in a situation, and you talk through it, you work on it throughout the week. Maybe I could have gone into more detail on what should have happened, but it did [happen].

“Like in life, you can’t dwell on what happened yesterday. It’s time to move forward, and he’s done a great job of that. We tell them to block out the noise, block out social media, because the same people who are patting you on the back are going to be tearing you down the next day. If you live on social media, you’ve got to handle the highs and lows of it. I thought he did a great job of tuning that out and focusing on the next week.”

