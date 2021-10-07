Despite spotlight on Iowa, PSU defense has part to play in turnover battle

"That's the thing that they're doing right now that makes them special," James Franklin said earlier this week of Iowa's takeaway prowess.

And rightfully so. A turnover in the wrong area of the field could totally swing this top-five clash, in which points figure to be at a high premium.

So much of the discussion leading into Penn State's visit to No. 3 Iowa this weekend has revolved around the Nittany Lion offense and its need to hang onto the football against the Iowa defense, which leads the nation in takeaways.

Perhaps, though, we're forgetting something as we ramble on about field position and ball security and grinding out wins.

Penn State's defense can force turnovers, too.

The Nittany Lions have nine takeaways so far this season — seven fewer than Iowa, which loaded up by forcing seven turnovers against what became a hapless Maryland offense last week.

"It's a great opportunity for us to go out there and try to put on a show," Penn State safety Ji'Ayir Brown said Wednesday evening.

Brown leads Penn State in takeaways so far this season, with three interceptions to his name. That's one fewer than the four total interceptions the Nittany Lions pulled down as a unit last season, and it ties him with Iowa's Riley Moss for tops in the Big Ten.

Like Penn State, Iowa's offense has succeeded in hanging onto the football to this point in the season. The Hawkeyes have four giveaways through five games — three of which have come by way of fumbles. The Nittany Lions are guilty of three turnovers, all interceptions.

But make no mistake, these offenses are vastly different, not only in style, but in output.

Iowa averages more points per game than Penn State — 33.2 to 30.0 — but it gets there in a much different way, one that is more dependent on field position. The Hawkeyes are last in the Big Ten in yards per game, while the Nittany Lions sit sixth. Taking it a step further, Iowa ranks 102nd nationally with 4.6 yards per play. Penn State sits 50th at 5.7.

"They're in a great situation because they're doing what they can do with the opportunities they get," Franklin said. "They get the ball on short fields and they've been able to turn them into touchdowns, so that's a positive for them. It's hard for me to kind of talk about more than that, because they have done what they needed to do with the situation that they've been in."

But what if Iowa doesn't get those short fields on offense to work with? What if Penn State wins the turnover battle, and provides positive field position for its more efficient offense by generating a takeaway or two or three?

That's not an outcome we have a data point for yet as it relates to the Hawkeyes, who do a solid job of ensuring the opposition doesn't get chances to make those game-changing plays.

Hawkeyes quarterback Spencer Petras is guilty of only two turnover worthy plays so far this season according to Pro Football Focus data, the same total as Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford.

The Penn State secondary won't go out of its way to make plays that aren't there. As Brown put it, you wouldn't sell out for interceptions against Tom Brady, because he'll make you pay.

For the Nittany Lions, it's simply a matter of converting on the chances they do get.

"[Petras is] doing a real great job of not turning the ball over," Brown said. A very smart quarterback, great with his decision-making, and our job is to go in there and try to change that. Obviously try to force him to make some turnovers."