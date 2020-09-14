“These guys are long and fast and explosive. I got a good. mixed set of talents. And there's a lot of competition. There really is. And there's still some age in there. With Jesse (Luketa ) and Ellis (Brooks ), those guys have been in some battles and have some big moments and they've got some age on them and they're leading this younger group. I'm excited about the room. There's a good mix of talent and a heavy dose of competition, and that usually comes out pretty good.”

“It's still hard to push past the idea of Micah not donning the blue and white, making plays in Beaver Stadium again. His career got cut short in our eyes,” Pry told the Penn State Coaches Show on Thursday. “I'm excited for him, I'm proud of him, and I know the future holds great things for him, but I'm just as excited when I walk in our linebacker room.

So while momentum builds for a possible return to play in the conference next month, Pry is admittedly torn by the disappointment of what has left the linebackers room against the optimism attached to what remains.

The All-American linebacker announced in early August that, due to the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on his close family, he would opt out of any 2020 Penn State football season and train ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft. Days later, the Big Ten presidents and chancellors announced a postponement of all fall sports that, up to now, remain on hold.

That Micah Parsons won’t play another snap at Penn State is something Brent Pry is still getting used to.

As Pry would go on to allude to, the absence of Parsons also creates an opportunity for the linebackers that remain in the room, foreshadowing some movement from what existed on the program’s depth chart coming out of the spring.

At the time, Parsons manned the Will, backed up by redshirt sophomore Charlie Katshir, while Brooks and Luketa provided a one-two punch at the Mike, and Brandon Smith and Lance Dixon occupied the Sam.

According to Pry, though, Katshir is now picking up reps at the Mike, adding that “there’s a decent chance that’s where he ends up playing and he ends up being a nice complement to Ellis.” Added Pry, “He's just got a high football IQ. And he's gotten bigger, he's gotten stronger. I feel good about him learning that spot… I'm excited about Chuck. His time is kind of coming. I think he's the sleeper of the group. He hasn't been talked about quite as much, but he's overcome some minor injuries and he's gotten bigger and stronger and I think he's ready to have a good season for us.”

With Katshir’s shift inside, then, Luketa has moved to the Will and appears poised to start there. Meanwhile, Brandon Smith remains atop the depth chart at the Sam, with Dixon backing him up, but both are able to play both the Sam and the Will.

Continuing their development, which Pry and head coach James Franklin cited as important progress for the offseason, the defensive coordinator said he’s pleased with what he’s seen from both second-year players.

“These guys aren't so big-eyed anymore. It has slowed down for them. They understand the package better,” Pry said. “In fact, they both have played Sam and Will and are kind of flipping back and forth right now. I feel good about them at either spot.

“They're actually able to maximize their abilities and play the game fast and reckless, like they did in high school. It's getting that guy that we signed back and I just couldn't be more excited about those guys. They're long. They're talented. And they're growing into their position, which that's what you hope happens in the offseason and we're getting that done.”

Not limited to Penn State’s established linebackers, the group also could see early contributions from a fast-riser among the true freshman class established earlier this summer. Said to be “strong and fast” already upon his arrival at Penn State this summer, Curtis Jacobs has continued to impress Pry and the rest of the Nittany Lions’ coaching staff

“He's an exciting guy. He's so versatile. He's a wideout, he's a safety, he's a rush guy, he's a ‘backer at the second level. In camp, watching him go toe to toe against Micah and Jesse and some those guys and when some of those battles,” Pry said. “He's confident. He's got a good football IQ. He's actually learning Sam and Will in his first run on campus here, so I think his future is very bright.

“I see him along the lines of Lance and Brandon. He may not be quite as long as those guys, but his athleticism is special. The game comes very easy to him.”