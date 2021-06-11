Despite obstacles, Yurcich dedicated to developing physical running game

“How many tackles where defenders are leaving their feet? I mean, every play. But in practice, there are very rare times that we leave our feet to make plays. So it's very difficult to get, in my opinion, good at the run game just based on practice.”

“I think one of the most interesting things about that is in football, you can simulate full-speed pass game way easier,” Yurcich said. “What's difficult is to get good at the running game based on our rules in the NCAA, and the minimum amount of practices you get to tackle, and to have even your full equipment on, and to be able to thud up, and to be able to simulate the full-force blocking, and the impacts, and the true cutting that's necessary. The running through tackles, the laying out.

Given the Nittany Lions’ finish at No. 55 nationally in yards per game on the ground last season, Penn State failing to produce a back with a Pro Football Focus College rushing grade better than Lee’s 75.2 (No. 68 among Power Five running backs), that much could be true. But according to Yurcich, the issue with providing a post-spring evaluation of the group begins with the reality that simulating a full-speed running game outside of the structure of the regular season is a near-impossibility.





In that vein, Yurcich and the Nittany Lions anticipate having their work cut out for them leading into, and through the course of, the 2021 season.

Saying that he expects the run game to “get better over time” through the course of the season “because you’re getting actual practice in games,” Yurcich added that as tough of a pill as that is to swallow, his expectations are not diminished as a result for that element of the Nittany Lions’ offense.

“We have to get good at the run game, and we have to be physical and come downhill. I mean, this is Penn State. I mean, who are we kidding?” Yurcich said. “We're gonna run the football.”

The question remains, however, who Penn State will lean on to fulfill those responsibilities within the Nittany Lions offense.

Though head coach James Franklin has routinely insisted upon having a stable of quality backs available, for precisely the reason that arose in 2020 when co-starters Journey Brown and Cain were lost for the season effectively before it’d even begun, Yurcich still anticipates seeing the best emerge. And, he added, that much will be needed.

“I think along the same lines as not being able to really get good at the run game because of limitations of practicing, it's the same thing with us with an evaluation of running backs,” he said. “We have a deep group, we know that. And then how much can they push one another and who's going to emerge? We're excited to see that happen. We need some guys to be able to stand out.

“Anytime our offense has been successful, it is because we've had a tremendous running game. That starts up front, and it starts with that tailback being able to make the extra guy miss, or making the extra two guys miss, or whatever it may be. Whether they put their shoulder down to run through them or whether they bounce it and run around them, either way. But we got to find that guy and let that competition go against one another and find out who rises and who's able to emerge from that.”

Determined to see that process play itself out, possibly even in real-time through the course of the 2021 season, Yurcich is confident that the process itself will help to create the outcome with which Penn State will be satisfied.

“Running with a physical mindset, that's going to be our identity. And so to get good at that, just like anything, if you're going to play the piano and try to get good at the piano, what do you have to do? You have to play the piano. What's the best way to play the piano? When the lights are on; the recital. The more recitals you have, the more pressure is on you, the more you have to play in your tuxedo, the better you're gonna get. That's a fact,” Yurcich said. “That's what's gonna happen. It's when the lights are on. The more times we can simulate the game and really play real football. We're going to get better at that. But you got to simulate the game as much as you possibly can. That's the challenge.”