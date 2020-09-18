BlueWhiteIllustrated - Despite obstacles, Kirk Ciarrocca and Penn State's QBs are on the same page

“What we started from the very beginning is really just understanding how we want to think about the plays and just sharing back-and-forth,” he said during an appearance on the Penn State coaches show. “Really, when we first started to get together, it was more of, ‘Hey, how do you think about this play?’ And then I would listen to them and then I would talk about how I think about the play because we need to merge our thoughts together.”

Even with no spring practice and a summer practice slate that has been far from conventional, Ciarrocca’s initial work within the quarterback room has been productive.

Following the Big Ten’s announcement on Tuesday that it would pursue playing a fall football season, Ciarrocca won’t have to wait to get on the field with Sean Clifford and his big right arm.

It belongs to Tanner Morgan, a former 3-star recruit out of Kentucky who had only three Power-5 scholarship offers. By his sophomore season at Minnesota, Ciarrocca had helped transform him into one of the Big Ten’s most prolific passers to the tune of 3,252 yards, 30 touchdowns and a 66 percent completion rate.

If you’re a Penn State fan looking to find some excitement about new offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca and his potential impact on the Nittany Lions’ passing game, one stat line should do the trick.

Those meetings started during the winter, Ciarrocca said, and there has been continuing conversation ever since.

Together, Ciarrocca and Penn State’s quarterbacks have watched the whole of Minnesota’s last season, which saw the Gophers finish as the nation’s 22nd-ranked offense — their first time inside the top-50 since 2006.

“They [were] just constantly asking questions,” Ciarrocca said. “‘What were you thinking here?’ And sometimes the answer was, ‘I wasn’t really thinking anything, I just happened to make that call.’”

Clifford and backup Will Levis have been more advanced in these discussions due to their age, Ciarrocca said.

They know how important it is that they learn how their play caller operates with the season coming so soon.

“It’s not like they started with a blank slate,” Ciarrocca said. “Let’s be honest about that. These guys have been well-coached and they had some good sound thought processes already.”

Of course, it’s been crucial for Ciarrocca to learn about his quarterbacks as well.

In Clifford, he said, the talent is what stands out.

“He can throw and run,” Ciarrocca said. “He’s a natural leader, a guy who’s extremely driven and committed to being the best player that he can possibly be. His actions are constantly backing up that vision. He wants to be coached, which is a trait that exceptional players — anybody who is at a very high level — you always hear that about them that they’re the type of guy that wants to be coached and wants to learn and is a quick learner. I can’t say enough good things about him.”

For Levis, who appeared in seven games and even started against Ohio State with Clifford out injured, an ability to read the game is key.

“Will’s a guy who’s got a high level of intelligence,” Ciarrocca said. “A lot of talent. Big arm. It might be as strong an arm as I’ve seen around. Will doesn't have quite the amount of experience that Sean has had, so he’s still learning some of the things Sean might have already experienced out there with it. But super talented, super tough guy — a guy that can beat you with his arm and his legs.”

Ciarrocca also touched on Ta’Quan Roberson and MIcah Bowens, two exciting young quarterbacks that Penn State fans have not seen very much of.

“Ta’Quan, having not seen him play in a live situation yet that really matters, he’s really growing,” Ciarrocca said. “I’ve seen a tremendous amount of improvement with him. His mind is starting to work a lot more, where I think that for him, he’s always been abe to just go out there and play and his talent has taken over, but I think he understands the value of being able to think and process information before the snap.”

Like Roberson, Ciarrocca hasn’t seen much of Bowens, but he doesn’t need to in order to identify his talent.

“Everything's new for him and he didn't have the headstart that these guys have had with learning everything, so it's really hard,” Ciarrocca said. “Micah is a talented young man. I think it's really hard to evaluate a quarterback until you've given him enough time to learn everything and get enough repetitions that he's not still thinking on every single play when the ball is snapped. Because quarterbacks, you have to do all your thinking before the ball is snapped. When the ball is snapped, now you have to react. But I'm pleased with Micah and his work ethic and the talent that he has.”



