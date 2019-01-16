“The first six opponents, it's been a challenge. If we don't have the No. 1 strength of schedule in conference, then it's No. 2 because of the teams we've played and where we've played,” Chambers told the media Tuesday. “And that's why I'm so upbeat and positive and optimistic that again, there's a lot of basketball ahead of us.”

Hosting No. 23 Iowa Wednesday evening at the Bryce Jordan Center (7 p.m., BTN), Patrick Chambers’ Nittany Lions are riding an 0-6 start to the Big Ten schedule. Fran McCaffery’s Hawkeyes, meanwhile, have bounced back from an 0-3 start to conference play with a three-game winning streak.

Acknowledging from the jump that Penn State’s overall record and position at the bottom of the Big Ten is “not where I thought we would be right now,” Chambers said his team’s energy and competitiveness have not faltered in the face of its rough stretch.



Now scoring just 58.0 points per game in conference, with a team field goal percentage of just 38.2 percent from the field and 22.1 percent from deep, all of which represent the worst numbers in the Big Ten this season, Chambers indicated that in the aftermath of Sunday’s 71-56 loss to Michigan State, his Nittany Lions were back working Monday. And with that type of investment and commitment to culture, he added, success and a return to the confidence that carried the beginning of the season is sure to follow.

“That shows guys that are really willing to get better. And that's what it's gotta be moving forward. Continue to get better. Can't look in the rearview mirror,” said Chambers. “If you look at this league, we're only a few games out of the middle of the pack, so that's the good news. The bad news is, we need to break through. We need to get that swagger back. We need to get that confidence back.

“Watching the film, we've had good shots. They're just not going in. So we have to keep taking those shots… They're invested in getting better, and we'll go out and we'll compete and see what we can do versus Iowa.”

The game will pit good vs. good between Iowa’s high-scoring offense (73.7 ppg) against Penn State’s stout defense (68.3 ppg allowed), and bad vs. bad as the Nittany Lion offense (58.0) will finally enjoy a game against a defense not rated among the best in the conference, the Hawkeyes allowing 76.2 ppg. As opposed to the Michigan (1), Michigan State (2), Wisconsin (3), Maryland (4) and Indiana (6) defenses Penn State has faced to this point in the schedule, the Hawkeyes’ 13th-ranked group might offer the Nittany Lion offense some respite.

“You saw some open shots, right? We're just not making them,” said Chambers, lamenting that even in practice shots have not fallen at the pace they had earlier in the year. “You gotta remember, we're playing the best teams in the country right now. Nine out of 10 are all in the Top 30 in NET… So we're playing some of the best defensive teams in the country. But yet we're still getting some good shots and we gotta be down, ready shooters. Preparation into those shots, ready to make those shots. Because they know I want them to shoot those shots. They're just not falling right now. So we're going to keep working on it. We'll get back at it.”

And through that work, Chambers believes his Nittany Lions’ fortunes will soon change.

“I believe in this team, I love this team, the relationships I have with these guys. I just see it. It's close. I can almost touch it,” said Chambers. “But the ball's gotta start bouncing our way a little bit and some shots gotta go in for us like they were in the beginning of the season.”