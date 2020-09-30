Jesse Luketa is expected to play a major role now that Micah Parsons is gone.

“We’re actually in a really good place,” Franklin said. “We had a great conversation with Micah and both his mom and dad. We had a really strong relationship with their whole family, and I think there was a legitimate possibility for that to happen. But as we continued to talk and continued to work with it, the timing of it made it challenging. He had been gone for so long and had been in California training. That made it a little bit more complicated than we were able to work through. So that won’t be happening. We understand the decision, and just like we were on the front end, we’re supportive of the decision.” “In a lot of ways, time has allowed us to work through some of that that,” he added. “Obviously, there’s a lot of excitement about Jesse Luketa, Ellis Brooks, Brandon Smith, Charlie Katshir, Lance Dixon and the new guys as well – Curtis Jacobs, Zuriah Fisher and Tyler Elsdon. So we feel like we’ve got a really good group there. There’s flexibility there in terms of guys who we would consider more suited to be box ’backers and guys who we think are more suited to be field ’backers, and then also in this day and age of college football, being able to play star – our nickel situation where we play with five defensive backs. We think we’re in a good place. It’s obviously a position of strength. You never want to lose players, but we feel like that’s a position of strength for us, and we’re excited about what those guys are going to be able to do moving forward.” Those linebackers and their defensive teammates will be spending the next three-plus weeks getting ready for a season-opening schedule that begins at Indiana and continues with a visit from Ohio State in week two. With spring practice having been canceled and the fall season in limbo for weeks, the Nittany Lions haven’t done much tackling since last December. But Franklin said that’s not unusual.