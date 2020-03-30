“So far, they've been great. They're locked in,” Galt said. “They're young. They're raw in some ways, mostly in (their) physical movement more than the strength and the weight training. But I'm really impressed.”

Not that the behavior was in any way a deviation from the norm for the Nittany Lions’ strength coach when he met with the media on Wednesday, March 4. Still, in evaluating the progress of Penn State’s group of 11 midsemester enrollees through their first eight-week winter workout session, Galt left no room for misinterpretation.

And then, it all stopped.



Headed out for spring break just two days after Galt’s media session, Penn State’s Class of 2020 January enrollees have not been back on campus since, outside of an opportunity to collect belongings shortly after an announcement was made that classes had moved online due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

An opportunity gained, then lost, Penn State head coach James Franklin recently described the impact of the disruption on the class.

“It's interesting because they obviously work really hard in high school to graduate early and try to get a head start on their college career and now they've lost a good portion of that,” Franklin said. “I do think the winter workouts, I do think the lifting, I do think that meetings have still been valuable for them and their adjustment period. But spring ball was a huge part of that. I think the other guys that weren't able to come early, in some ways are a little happy because now they're not going to be as far behind those guys.”

Fostering an intensely competitive atmosphere, even within the program itself, Franklin added that the mentality isn’t limited to presumptive June enrollees. Even tight end Theo Johnson, who’d suffered a shoulder injury during an all-star game practice in January, envisioned a personal benefit to the collective setback.

“He came in with a pre-existing injury and wasn't going to be able to go this spring,” Franklin said. “And Theo's like, ‘Well, I'm kind of happy now because, by the time we get back going, I'll be full go.’ So it's an interesting dynamic, there's no doubt about it.”

Whether or not Galt’s winter workout standouts like KeAndre Lambert, Enzo Jennings, and Nick Dawkins can maintain or improve upon their gains is as yet undefined. Much like everything else in this fluid and amorphous situation, the impact of the pandemic on Penn State’s true freshman class can’t be known now and likely won’t be understood for some time in the future.

Yet, in frequently stressing the necessary delineation of real-world tragedy and struggles against those of a college football program, some directly impacting the players and their extended families, Franklin remains optimistic that the program’s newest pieces can handle the disruption well.

“So far, so good,” he said. “I think our guys have done a pretty good job of keeping a big picture perspective on all this. And we've tried to kind of reinforce that in our meetings as well. We just want to be sensitive. There are some real challenges going on across the world, some real challenges going on in our country, whether that's health, whether that's financial, whatever it may be. We want to be focused on those things.

“But yeah, for the freshmen that have only been there a couple of weeks, and we're just starting to get adjusted and now were sent home, obviously, (it’s) an interesting dynamic.”

Penn State's second six-week summer session is scheduled to begin June 29, at which point the remainder of the Class of 2020 is set to arrive on campus.