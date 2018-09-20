“I think we have a really good plan for it,” Franklin said Tuesday. “I felt good. I thought [Monday’s] practice was excellent. I thought Sunday's practice was excellent. I like where we're at. We're not talking about this week any other way than this is game week. I do not like talking about it any different than that, because I think it has a psychological effect and we won't do that.”

With input from his strength coaches and sports science team, though, Franklin has set about making this week as normal as possible as the Nittany Lions prepare to open Big Ten play.

Factor in Franklin’s perpetual demand for consistency on a week-to-week basis and it’s easy to see why he isn’t thrilled with the idea. It throws a wrench into a concept that he’s quickly made one of the foundations of his program.

This Friday’s encounter with Illinois has deprived Penn State of its typical Monday off day, created recruiting ramifications by clashing with Friday night’s slate of high school games, and has also added significant strain to the already hectic schedule of the players.

With his displeasure with the Big Ten’s new Friday night spectacle well-documented, Franklin’s message this week has been one that embraces the challenge presented by the abnormality.

His players, many of whom experienced class conflicts as a result of the schedule alterations, won’t be found complaining this week, either.

“It's not really a challenge. It's game work for us and it's game week for Illinois too,” redshirt senior DeAndre Thompkins said. ”It's the same approach we use if we have a game on Saturday, so it's not really much of a change. It's just having the same energy, preparation and execution this week as we would any other week.”

“We approach it like we do every week,” redshirt junior offensive lineman Steven Gonzalez said. “Obviously it's a little different because it's a shorter week, obviously. But we really don't think about it honestly. Especially throughout the week, we really don't mention it much. It's kind of like every other game week, just one day earlier.”

That’s the type of culture Franklin has cultivated. No matter the opponent, the weather, the day or the time, it seems Penn State succeeds in treating each game the same as the last.

Gonzalez, in his fourth year with the program, has watched that mindset take hold of the locker room over the years, becoming more evident in the last two seasons, both of which the Nittany Lions began perceived to be among college football’s elite.

“It's taken some buy-in,” he said. “It's taken a lot of time. We felt it more a lot last year, and especially this year because we've all bought into the system. Especially this point, being year three with the same staff. It's a really a big buy-in from the team. Us players, we've really bonded with the staff and we just buy into what they say.”