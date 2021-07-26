 Penn State Nittany Lions basketball recruiting: Dereck Lively, Otega Oweh and other Penn State targets win Peach Jam
{{ timeAgo('2021-07-26 11:06:46 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Dereck Lively, Otega Oweh and other Penn State targets win Peach Jam title

David Eckert • BlueWhiteIllustrated
Staff
@davideckert98
A handful of Penn State Nittany Lions basketball targets added some silverware to their collection on Sunday night.

Team Final bested Brad Beal Elite, 64-61, to claim the title at Peach Jam — the centerpiece event on the AAU calendar every year.

Dereck Lively, Jameel Brown and Otega Oweh — all key targets for new Penn State head basketball coach Micah Shrewsberry — each played their part in the victory.

RELATED: Commitment preview: Cam Miller to choose between Penn State and VT

In the title game, specifically, Oweh stood out. His 17 points were tied for a game-high, and he also grabbed five rebounds and came away with a pair of steals.

Lively contributed a double-double, with 13 points and 10 rebounds and added with a trio of blocks.

Brown played nine minutes off the bench in the final and didn't score, but did block two shots and pick up a steal.

Below, let's take a look at how several Penn State targets performed throughout the competition.

Otega Oweh — Team Final 

Otega Oweh at Peach Jam
Games  Points/G Rebounds/G Assists/G Minutes/G

15

12.7

4.1

1.5

21.0

Dereck Lively — Team Final 

Dereck Lively at Peach Jam
Games  PPG RPG APG MPG

15

8.4

6.7

1.0

23.3

Jameel Brown — Team Final

Jameel Brown at Peach Jam
Games  PPG RPG APG MPG

11

4.7

2.2

1.4

13.8

Kanye Clary — Boo Williams 

Clary's Boo Williams team missed out narrowly on an appearance in the quarterfinals, but Clary certainly impressed regardless.


Kanye Clary at Peach Jam
Games  PPG RPG APG MPG

11

11

3.5

4.9

24.7

Alex Karaban — Expressions Elite 

Karaban and Team Expressions found themselves in the same grouping with Team Final after advancing to the second group stage, missing out by one win on a trip to the quarterfinals.

Alex Karaban at Peach Jam 
Games  PPG RPG APG MPG

8

18.6

7.1

1.8

29.6

Cam Whitmore — Team Melo 

Team Melo had a tough time in the second group stage, going 1-4 and missing out on a quarterfinal spot. Still, Whitmore impressed with his production.

Cam Whitmore at Peach Jam 
Games  PPG RPG APG MPG

11

15.7

6.8

1.8

26.4

AJ Brown — Each 1 Teach 1 

Brown's Each 1 Teach 1 squad advanced to the quarterfinals, where they lost a heartbreaker to Meanstreets, 58-56.



AJ Brown at Peach Jam
Games PPG RPG APG MPG

13

9.2

2.0

.5

18.9

Denver Anglin — NY Renaissance 

Anglin's NY Rens team advanced to the semifinals, where they suffered a 73-52 blowout loss to Team Final.

Denver Anglin at Peach Jam 
Games  PPG RPG APG MPG

10

11.9

1.8

3.2

26

Brendan Hausen — Team Griffin 

Hausen, a new offer for the Nittany Lions after this event, was a shining light for a Team Griffin squad that struggled in this tournament, failing to get out of the first group stage.

Brendan Housen at Peach Jam**
Games PPG APG RPG MPG

8

18.4

2.6

4.0

28.5
**Above statistics are incomplete as Peach Jam did not provide some statistics for a handful. of consolation games.

Chase Ross — Drive Nation

Ross is another new Penn State offer on the heels of this event. His scoring punch helped his Drive Nation squad to the brink of the quarterfinals, missing out only on point differential.

Chase Ross at Peach Jam 
Games PPG RPG APG MPG

12

12.8

3.8

1.5

26.4

Trey Pettigrew — Mac Irvin Fire

Pettigrew's Mac Irvin Fire side struggled at Peach Jam, losing each of its last six games, but that didn't stop him from putting up solid numbers.

Trey Pettigrew at Peach Jam
Games PPG RPG APG MPG

7

9.9

3.4

1.7

21.7

Danny Wolf — Mac Irvin Fire 

Wolf, who claimed his Penn State offer not long before Peach Jam began, was an important presence on the interior for Mac Irvin Fire.

Danny Wolf at Peach Jam 
Games PPG RPG APG MPG

6

6.3

5.5

2.5

25.2

*******

