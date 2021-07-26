Dereck Lively, Otega Oweh and other Penn State targets win Peach Jam title
A handful of Penn State Nittany Lions basketball targets added some silverware to their collection on Sunday night.
Team Final bested Brad Beal Elite, 64-61, to claim the title at Peach Jam — the centerpiece event on the AAU calendar every year.
Dereck Lively, Jameel Brown and Otega Oweh — all key targets for new Penn State head basketball coach Micah Shrewsberry — each played their part in the victory.
In the title game, specifically, Oweh stood out. His 17 points were tied for a game-high, and he also grabbed five rebounds and came away with a pair of steals.
Lively contributed a double-double, with 13 points and 10 rebounds and added with a trio of blocks.
Brown played nine minutes off the bench in the final and didn't score, but did block two shots and pick up a steal.
Below, let's take a look at how several Penn State targets performed throughout the competition.
Otega Oweh — Team Final
|Games
|Points/G
|Rebounds/G
|Assists/G
|Minutes/G
|
15
|
12.7
|
4.1
|
1.5
|
21.0
Dereck Lively — Team Final
|Games
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|MPG
|
15
|
8.4
|
6.7
|
1.0
|
23.3
Jameel Brown — Team Final
|Games
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|MPG
|
11
|
4.7
|
2.2
|
1.4
|
13.8
Kanye Clary — Boo Williams
Clary's Boo Williams team missed out narrowly on an appearance in the quarterfinals, but Clary certainly impressed regardless.
|Games
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|MPG
|
11
|
11
|
3.5
|
4.9
|
24.7
Alex Karaban — Expressions Elite
Karaban and Team Expressions found themselves in the same grouping with Team Final after advancing to the second group stage, missing out by one win on a trip to the quarterfinals.
|Games
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|MPG
|
8
|
18.6
|
7.1
|
1.8
|
29.6
Cam Whitmore — Team Melo
Team Melo had a tough time in the second group stage, going 1-4 and missing out on a quarterfinal spot. Still, Whitmore impressed with his production.
|Games
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|MPG
|
11
|
15.7
|
6.8
|
1.8
|
26.4
AJ Brown — Each 1 Teach 1
Brown's Each 1 Teach 1 squad advanced to the quarterfinals, where they lost a heartbreaker to Meanstreets, 58-56.
|Games
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|MPG
|
13
|
9.2
|
2.0
|
.5
|
18.9
Denver Anglin — NY Renaissance
Anglin's NY Rens team advanced to the semifinals, where they suffered a 73-52 blowout loss to Team Final.
|Games
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|MPG
|
10
|
11.9
|
1.8
|
3.2
|
26
Brendan Hausen — Team Griffin
Hausen, a new offer for the Nittany Lions after this event, was a shining light for a Team Griffin squad that struggled in this tournament, failing to get out of the first group stage.
|Games
|PPG
|APG
|RPG
|MPG
|
8
|
18.4
|
2.6
|
4.0
|
28.5
Chase Ross — Drive Nation
Ross is another new Penn State offer on the heels of this event. His scoring punch helped his Drive Nation squad to the brink of the quarterfinals, missing out only on point differential.
|Games
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|MPG
|
12
|
12.8
|
3.8
|
1.5
|
26.4
Trey Pettigrew — Mac Irvin Fire
Pettigrew's Mac Irvin Fire side struggled at Peach Jam, losing each of its last six games, but that didn't stop him from putting up solid numbers.
|Games
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|MPG
|
7
|
9.9
|
3.4
|
1.7
|
21.7
Danny Wolf — Mac Irvin Fire
Wolf, who claimed his Penn State offer not long before Peach Jam began, was an important presence on the interior for Mac Irvin Fire.
|Games
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|MPG
|
6
|
6.3
|
5.5
|
2.5
|
25.2
