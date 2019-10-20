With a wall of white pom poms and white noise at their backs, Penn State’s defense stood tall on the goal line, securing a game-defining stop that was years in the making. At the game’s pivotal moment, despite spending just over 37 minutes on the field, the NIttany Lions felt fresh when it counted most, and helped secure a 28-21 win over Michigan at Beaver Stadium. “Our ability to rotate guys in all year long paid dividends for us tonight,” James Franklin said postgame. “That stop was huge.”

Penn State's defense makes a tackle against Michigan.



When Penn State is on defense, its sideline acts as a revolving door. The Nittany Lions always prefer to rotate on defense as much as the game situation allows, but Saturday’s effort was a true testament to the depth the NIttany Lions have accumulated on the defensive side of the ball. Even with the game on the line, Penn State felt comfortable with reserves in the game. PJ Mustipher was on the field at defensive tackle, along with Jaquon Brisker in the defensive backfield, with the Nittany Lions line up in nickel defense. Ellis Brooks played linebacker on first down. Jesse Luketa subbed in for Micah Parsons on second and third down, coming away with a crucial pass breakup. To fifth-year senior Garrett Taylor, the change all along Penn State’s depth chart from the time he first arrived on campus until now is evident. “I would say we have a lot more depth,” Taylor said. “Coach [Tim] Banks was saying we have a lot more depth, not only in our room, but as a defense. It’s just super helpful to be able to rotate guys in and out, not have any drop off at all.” That helped the Nittany Lion defense bend but not break.



