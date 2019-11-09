With the Seahawks breathing heavy at the free throw line and during timeouts, Penn State sought to capitalize. How?

And Penn State took advantage, outscoring Wagner by 24 points in the second half to coast to a 91-64 blowout victory Saturday at the Bryce Jordan Center.

Penn State’s opponent, the Wagner Seahawks, dressed just eight players due to injuries, and as the game wore on, the already overmatched Seahawks wore down.

As the game wore on, Izaiah Brockington could sense the fatigue on the court around him.

“Just pressure on defense,” Brockington said. “Moving our pace on offense, not slowing down, executing our moves, executing everything hard.”



At the beginning of the second half, when Penn State used a 10-1 run to turn a seven point halftime lead into a blowout, Wagner head coach Bashir Mason said he could feel his team starting to tire out.



“I just knew our guys had nothing left in the tank,” Mason said.



Penn State, alternatively, had plenty.



Brockington helped form the depth — especially at guard — that allowed Penn State to play with energy for an entire 40 minutes. They played hard and efficient, as the Nittany Lions turned the ball over just 12 times compared to 18 for the visitors.



Those guards helped fill the hoop, too.



Star forward Lamar Stevens scored only 13 points in 26 minutes — a light day at the office for him.



But Brockington off the bench, along with Myreon Jones, Myles Dread, Jamari Wheeler and Seth Lundy reached double figures as Penn State put an impressive 91 points on the scoreboard, shooting 46 percent from the field.



Add transfer guard Curtis Jones, who scored 8 points, to the mix, and Pat Chambers was extremely pleased with his options all across his rotation.



“What a luxury it is to have an Izaiah Brockington coming off the bench,” Chambers said. “...I’m bringing Seth Lundy along slowly, patiently. In years past, he would have to start or be the sixth man. Now he’s the 10th man.”



If there was an aspect of the game to be concerned about Saturday, it came at the free throw line.



There, Penn State converted only 20 of its 33 attempts. All that did Saturday was keep the Nittany Lions from giving themselves a shot at triple digits.



Against Goergetown on the road — which is where Penn State will play on Thursday — those missed chances could create a much larger problem.



“We just have to keep getting there, keep putting ourselves in that situation, and hopefully gradually get better,” Chambers said.





