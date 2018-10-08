Penn State released its official depth chart coming off the idle weekend and in advance of the Nittany Lions' homecoming game against Michigan State this weekend.

- Both Pat Freiermuth and Nick Bowers have jumped Jonathan Holland at tight end, leaving Holland with the 'OR' designation with Danny Dalton, who is battling an unspecified injury.

- Left tackle is seeing some big changes in its backup roles. Ryan Bates remains the starter, but Will Fries and Alex Gellerstedt are listed as the second and third-team options rather than Des Holmes and Rasheed Walker, who were listed there for the Ohio State game.

- C.J. Thorpe is no longer listed as the backup to Connor McGovern at right guard, that distinction now belonging to Des Holmes. This, of course, has everything to do with the move of Thorpe to the defensive side of the ball for the rest of the season.

- Journey Brown now shares an 'OR' designation with Johnathan Thomas as third-team running back.

- Changes abound on the defensive line:

Shaka Toney is now listed behind Shareef Miller instead of Yetur Gross-Matos.

Ellison Jordan has bumped up to the No. 2 spot behind Kevin Givens, with Fred Hansard switching to the No. 2 spot behind Robert Windsor.

C.J. Thorpe, meanwhile, appears as the No. 3 DT behind Windsor with P.J. Mustipher bumping over to the No. 3 spot behind Givens.

Shane Simmons is now listed as the No. 2 at DE behind Gross-Matos.

The complete listing, below: