Depth Chart: Week Six
What stands out about this week's Penn State depth chart? We dive into the release, here:
Penn State released its official depth chart coming off the idle weekend and in advance of the Nittany Lions' homecoming game against Michigan State this weekend.
- Both Pat Freiermuth and Nick Bowers have jumped Jonathan Holland at tight end, leaving Holland with the 'OR' designation with Danny Dalton, who is battling an unspecified injury.
- Left tackle is seeing some big changes in its backup roles. Ryan Bates remains the starter, but Will Fries and Alex Gellerstedt are listed as the second and third-team options rather than Des Holmes and Rasheed Walker, who were listed there for the Ohio State game.
- C.J. Thorpe is no longer listed as the backup to Connor McGovern at right guard, that distinction now belonging to Des Holmes. This, of course, has everything to do with the move of Thorpe to the defensive side of the ball for the rest of the season.
- Journey Brown now shares an 'OR' designation with Johnathan Thomas as third-team running back.
- Changes abound on the defensive line:
Shaka Toney is now listed behind Shareef Miller instead of Yetur Gross-Matos.
Ellison Jordan has bumped up to the No. 2 spot behind Kevin Givens, with Fred Hansard switching to the No. 2 spot behind Robert Windsor.
C.J. Thorpe, meanwhile, appears as the No. 3 DT behind Windsor with P.J. Mustipher bumping over to the No. 3 spot behind Givens.
Shane Simmons is now listed as the No. 2 at DE behind Gross-Matos.
The complete listing, below:
OFFENSE
Wide Receiver
84 Juwan Johnson
81 Cam Sullivan-Brown
86 Daniel George
Tight End
87 Pat Freiermuth
83 Nick Bowers
18 Jonathan Holland OR
80 Danny Dalton
Left Tackle
52 Ryan Bates
71 Will Fries
51 Alex Gellerstedt
Left Guard
74 Steven Gonzalez
73 Mike Miranda
72 Bryce Effner
Center
62 Michal Menet
64 Zach Simpson
70 Juice Scruggs
Right Guard
66 Connor McGovern
75 Des Holmes
79 Charlie Shuman
Right Tackle
71 Will Fries
77 Chasz Wright
51 Alex Gellerstedt
Wide Receiver
10 Brandon Polk OR
3 DeAndre Thompkins
85 Isaac Lutz
Wide Receiver
1 KJ Hamler
12 Mac Hippenhammer
5 Jahan Dotson
Quarterback
9 Trace McSorley
2 Tommy Stevens
14 Sean Clifford
Running Back
24 Miles Sanders
4 Ricky Slade
32 Journey Brown OR
20 Johnathan Thomas
Lion
2 Tommy Stevens
DEFENSE
Defensive End
48 Shareef Miller
18 Shaka Toney
49 Daniel Joseph
Defensive Tackle
30 Kevin Givens
42 Ellison Jordan
93 PJ Mustipher
Defensive Tackle
54 Robert Windsor
53 Fred Hansard
69 C.J. Thorpe
Defensive End
99 Yetur Gross-Matos
34 Shane Simmons
46 Nick Tarburton
Outside Linebacker
7 Koa Farmer
11 Micah Parsons
33 Jake Cooper
Middle Linebacker
36 Jan Johnson
13 Ellis Brooks
40 Jesse Luketa
Outside Linebacker
6 Cam Brown
9 Jarvis Miller
41 Dae’Lun Darien
Cornerback
21 Amani Oruwariye
2 Donovan Johnson
14 Zech McPhearson
Safety
17 Garrett Taylor
38 Lamont Wade
26 Jonathan Sutherland
Safety
4 Nick Scott
23 Ayron Monroe OR
26 Jonathan Sutherland
Cornerback
29 John Reid
5 Tariq Castro-Fields
14 Zech McPhearson
Star
29 John Reid
2 Donovan Johnson
38 Lamont Wade
SPECIAL TEAMS
Punter
93 Blake Gillikin
49 Cade Pollard
95 Vlad Hilling
Kicker (Field Goal)
92 Jake Pinegar
99 Justin Tobin OR
95 Vlad Hilling
Kicker (Kickoff)
90 Rafael Checa
92 Jake Pinegar
95 Vlad Hilling
Holder
93 Blake Gillikin
15 Michael Shuster
36 Jan Johnson
Long Snapper
96 Kyle Vasey
91 Chris Stoll
94 Joe Calcagno
Kickoff Returners
1 KJ Hamler
32 Journey Brown
4 Ricky Slade
Punt Returners
3 DeAndre Thompkins
1 KJ Hamler OR
29 John Reid