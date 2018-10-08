Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-08 15:47:16 -0500') }} football Edit

Depth Chart: Week Six

Nate Bauer • BlueWhiteIllustrated.com
@NateBauerBWI
Senior Editor
Is in his 13th year covering Penn State football and men's basketball for Blue White Illustrated.

What stands out about this week's Penn State depth chart? We dive into the release, here:

Penn State released its official depth chart coming off the idle weekend and in advance of the Nittany Lions' homecoming game against Michigan State this weekend.

- Both Pat Freiermuth and Nick Bowers have jumped Jonathan Holland at tight end, leaving Holland with the 'OR' designation with Danny Dalton, who is battling an unspecified injury.

- Left tackle is seeing some big changes in its backup roles. Ryan Bates remains the starter, but Will Fries and Alex Gellerstedt are listed as the second and third-team options rather than Des Holmes and Rasheed Walker, who were listed there for the Ohio State game.

- C.J. Thorpe is no longer listed as the backup to Connor McGovern at right guard, that distinction now belonging to Des Holmes. This, of course, has everything to do with the move of Thorpe to the defensive side of the ball for the rest of the season.

- Journey Brown now shares an 'OR' designation with Johnathan Thomas as third-team running back.

- Changes abound on the defensive line:

Shaka Toney is now listed behind Shareef Miller instead of Yetur Gross-Matos.

Ellison Jordan has bumped up to the No. 2 spot behind Kevin Givens, with Fred Hansard switching to the No. 2 spot behind Robert Windsor.

C.J. Thorpe, meanwhile, appears as the No. 3 DT behind Windsor with P.J. Mustipher bumping over to the No. 3 spot behind Givens.

Shane Simmons is now listed as the No. 2 at DE behind Gross-Matos.

The complete listing, below:

Yznmy9bdeowyspv3xsa2
True freshman tight end Pat Freiermuth is now listed atop his position.

OFFENSE

Wide Receiver

84 Juwan Johnson

81 Cam Sullivan-Brown

86 Daniel George

Tight End

87 Pat Freiermuth

83 Nick Bowers

18 Jonathan Holland OR

80 Danny Dalton

Left Tackle

52 Ryan Bates

71 Will Fries

51 Alex Gellerstedt

Left Guard

74 Steven Gonzalez

73 Mike Miranda

72 Bryce Effner

Center

62 Michal Menet

64 Zach Simpson

70 Juice Scruggs

Right Guard

66 Connor McGovern

75 Des Holmes

79 Charlie Shuman

Right Tackle

71 Will Fries

77 Chasz Wright

51 Alex Gellerstedt

Wide Receiver

10 Brandon Polk OR

3 DeAndre Thompkins

85 Isaac Lutz

Wide Receiver

1 KJ Hamler

12 Mac Hippenhammer

5 Jahan Dotson

Quarterback

9 Trace McSorley

2 Tommy Stevens

14 Sean Clifford

Running Back

24 Miles Sanders

4 Ricky Slade

32 Journey Brown OR

20 Johnathan Thomas

Lion

2 Tommy Stevens

G1ibjcdaofpmsd974smd
Penn State's defensive tackles have taken on a new shape with the move of C.J. Thorpe.

DEFENSE

Defensive End

48 Shareef Miller

18 Shaka Toney

49 Daniel Joseph

Defensive Tackle

30 Kevin Givens

42 Ellison Jordan

93 PJ Mustipher

Defensive Tackle

54 Robert Windsor

53 Fred Hansard

69 C.J. Thorpe

Defensive End

99 Yetur Gross-Matos

34 Shane Simmons

46 Nick Tarburton

Outside Linebacker

7 Koa Farmer

11 Micah Parsons

33 Jake Cooper

Middle Linebacker

36 Jan Johnson

13 Ellis Brooks

40 Jesse Luketa

Outside Linebacker

6 Cam Brown

9 Jarvis Miller

41 Dae’Lun Darien

Cornerback

21 Amani Oruwariye

2 Donovan Johnson

14 Zech McPhearson

Safety

17 Garrett Taylor

38 Lamont Wade

26 Jonathan Sutherland

Safety

4 Nick Scott

23 Ayron Monroe OR

26 Jonathan Sutherland

Cornerback

29 John Reid

5 Tariq Castro-Fields

14 Zech McPhearson

Star

29 John Reid

2 Donovan Johnson

38 Lamont Wade

Ekk5ketzh4zjcsxltm15
Jake Pinegar is off to a .500 start this season but remains the No. 1 at place kicker.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Punter

93 Blake Gillikin

49 Cade Pollard

95 Vlad Hilling

Kicker (Field Goal)

92 Jake Pinegar

99 Justin Tobin OR

95 Vlad Hilling

Kicker (Kickoff)

90 Rafael Checa

92 Jake Pinegar

95 Vlad Hilling

Holder

93 Blake Gillikin

15 Michael Shuster

36 Jan Johnson

Long Snapper

96 Kyle Vasey

91 Chris Stoll

94 Joe Calcagno

Kickoff Returners

1 KJ Hamler

32 Journey Brown

4 Ricky Slade

Punt Returners

3 DeAndre Thompkins

1 KJ Hamler OR

29 John Reid

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}