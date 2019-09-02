Depth Chart: Week Two
Penn State released its second depth chart of the 2019 season ahead of Saturday's game against Buffalo.
Notes
Wide Receiver - Graduate transfer Weston Carr is now listed as the third-team wide receiver at KJ Hamler and Jahan Dotson's positions. He wasn't listed at all last week.
Defensive Tackle - Despite not playing on Saturday, Damion Barber is still listed behind Robert Windsor.
Linebacker - After being suspended for the first half Saturday, Cam Brown is now listed as the starter at the Sam linebacker position. Micah Parsons has moved back to the Will linebacker position and Jesse Luketa is now listed behind Parsons.
Cornerback - After being suspended for the first game of the season, CB Donovan Johnson is now listed behind John Reid. Joey Porter Jr. is the third-team player and D.J. Brown has fallen off the three-deep.
Offense
Quarterback
14 Sean Clifford (Jr./So.)
7 Will Levis (So./Fr.)
9 Ta'Quan Roberson (Fr./Fr.) OR
13 Michael Johnson Jr. (Fr./Fr.)
Running Back
3 Ricky Slade (So./So.) OR
4 Journey Brown (Jr./So.) OR
21 Noah Cain (Fr./Fr.) OR
28 Devyn Ford (Fr./Fr.)
Wide Receiver
6 Justin Shorter (So./Fr.)
11 Daniel George (So./Fr.)
81 Cam Sullivan-Brown (Jr./So.)
Wide Receiver
1 KJ Hamler (Jr./So.)
12 Mac Hippenhammer (Jr./So.)
23 Weston Carr (Gr./Sr.)
Wide Receiver
5 Jahan Dotson (So./So.)
88 Dan Chisena (Sr./Sr.)
23 Weston Carr (Gr./Sr.)
Tight End
87 Pat Freiermuth (So./So.)
83 Nick Bowers (Gr./Sr.)
82 Zack Kuntz (So./Fr.)
86 Brenton Strange (Fr./Fr.)
Left Tackle
53 Rasheed Walker (So./Fr.)
75 Des Holmes (Jr./So.)
72 Bryce Effner (So./Fr.)
Left Guard
74 Steven Gonzalez (Gr./Sr.) OR
73 Mike Miranda (Jr./So.)
72 Bryce Effner (So./Fr.)
Center
62 Michal Menet (Sr./Jr.)
73 Mike Miranda (Jr./So.)
68 Hunter Kelly (Sr./Jr.)
Right Guard
69 CJ Thorpe (Jr./So.) OR
73 Mike Miranda (Jr./So.)
55 Anthony Whigan (Jr./Jr.)
Right Tackle
71 Will Fries (Sr./Jr.)
75 Des Holmes (Jr./So.)
79 Caedan Wallace (Fr./Fr.)
Defense
Defensive End
18 Shaka Toney (Sr./Jr.)
28 Jayson Oweh (So./Fr.)
20 Adisa Isaac (Fr./Fr.)
Defensive Tackle
54 Robert Windsor (Gr./Sr.)
90 Damion Barber (Jr./So.)
53 Fred Hansard (Jr./So.)
Defensive Tackle
55 Antonio Shelton (Sr./Jr.)
93 PJ Mustipher (So./So.)
88 Judge Culpepper (So./Fr.)
Defensive End
99 Yetur Gross-Matos (Jr./Jr.)
34 Shane Simmons (Sr./Jr.)
49 Daniel Joseph (Sr./Jr.)
Will Linebacker
11 Micah Parsons (So./So.)
40 Jesse Luketa (So./So.)
12 Brandon Smith (Fr./Fr.)
Middle Linebacker
36 Jan Johnson (Gr./Sr.)
13 Ellis Brooks (Jr./So.)
40 Jesse Luketa (So./So.)
Sam Linebacker
6 Cam Brown (Sr./Sr.)
45 Charlie Katshir (So./Fr.)
10 Lance Dixon (Fr./Fr.)
Cornerback
5 Tariq Castro-Fields (Jr./Jr.)
2 Keaton Ellis (Fr./Fr.)
19 Trent Gordon (So./Fr.)
Safety
17 Garrett Taylor (Gr./Sr.)
26 Jonathan Sutherland (Jr./So.)
21 Tyler Rudolph (Fr./Fr.)
Safety
38 Lamont Wade (Jr./Jr.)
7 Jaquan Brisker (Jr./Jr.)
37 Drew Hartlaub (Jr./So.)
Cornerback
29 John Reid (Sr./Sr.)
3 Donovan Johnson (Jr./So.)
9 Joey Porter Jr. (Fr./Fr.)
Star
29 John Reid (Sr./Sr.)
38 Lamont Wade (Jr./Jr.)
2 Keaton Ellis (Fr./Fr.)
Special Teams
Kick Returner
1 KJ Hamler (Jr./So.)
4 Journey Brown (Jr./So.)
3 Ricky Slade (So./So.)
Punt Returner
1 KJ Hamler (Jr./So.)
5 Jahan Dotson (So./So.)
29 John Reid (Sr./Sr.)
Punter
93 Blake Gillikin (Sr./Sr.)
98 Jordan Stout (Jr./So.)
98 Bradley King (So./So.)
Kicker - Field Goal
92 Jake Pinegar (So./So.)
98 Jordan Stout (Jr./So.)
90 Rafael Checa (So./So.)
Kicker - Kickoff
98 Jordan Stout (Jr./So.)
92 Jake Pinegar (So./So.)
90 Rafael Checa (So./So.)
Holder
93 Blake Gillikin (Sr./Sr.)
15 Michael Shuster (Sr./Jr.)
98 Bradley King (So./So.)
Long Snapper
91 Chris Stoll (Jr./So.)
94 Joe Calcagno (Jr./So.)
42 Austin Sullivan (Fr./Fr.)