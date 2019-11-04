News More News
Depth Chart: Minnesota

BWI Staff
Blue White Illustrated

Penn State released its depth chart Monday ahead of this weekend's trip to Minnesota. Learn the latest changes, here! 

OL C.J. Thorpe moved up in the latest depth chart.
Previous Weeks

Idaho

Buffalo

Pitt

Maryland

Purdue

Iowa

Michigan

Michigan State

Notes

- Freshman Noah Cain is now the first running back listed. Redshirt sophomore Journey Brown bumps down to the second spot, followed by sophomore Ricky Slade and freshman Devyn Ford. Cain was previously the third running back listed. All four backs still have an OR between them.

- Redshirt sophomore C.J. Thorpe is now listed ahead of fellow redshirt sophomore Mike Miranda at the right guard position. The two players still have an OR between them.

- Redshirt junior defensive tackle Antonio Shelton is suspended for the game against Minnesota. James Franklin announced that Tuesday, Oct. 29, following open practice. Shelton isn't listed on the depth chart. PJ Mustipher and Judge Culpepper move up, while freshman Hakeem Beamon is now listed in the third spot.

- Redshirt sophomore cornerback DJ Brown is now the third cornerback listed behind Tariq Castro-Fields and Keaton Ellis. Freshman Joey Porter Jr. was originally listed at that position. Porter Jr. has now played in three games. It's believed that Franklin and the staff would prefer to redshirt the freshman.

Offense

Freshman Noah Cain is now the first running back listed on Penn State's depth chart.
Quarterback

14 Sean Clifford (Jr./So.)

7 Will Levis (So./Fr.)

9 Ta'Quan Roberson (Fr./Fr.) OR

13 Michael Johnson Jr. (Fr./Fr.)


Running Back

21 Noah Cain (Fr./Fr.) OR

4 Journey Brown (Jr./So.) OR

3 Ricky Slade (So./So.) OR

28 Devyn Ford (Fr./Fr.)


Wide Receiver

6 Justin Shorter (So./Fr.) OR

11 Daniel George (So./Fr.)

81 Cam Sullivan-Brown (Jr./So.)


Wide Receiver

1 KJ Hamler (Jr./So.)

12 Mac Hippenhammer (Jr./So.)

23 Weston Carr (Gr./Sr.)


Wide Receiver

5 Jahan Dotson (So./So.)

88 Dan Chisena (Sr./Sr.)

23 Weston Carr (Gr./Sr.)


Tight End

87 Pat Freiermuth (So./So.)

83 Nick Bowers (Gr./Sr.)

82 Zack Kuntz (So./Fr.)

86 Brenton Strange (Fr./Fr.)


Left Tackle

53 Rasheed Walker (So./Fr.)

75 Des Holmes (Jr./So.)

72 Bryce Effner (So./Fr.)


Left Guard

74 Steven Gonzalez (Gr./Sr.)

73 Mike Miranda (Jr./So.)

72 Bryce Effner (So./Fr.)


Center

62 Michal Menet (Sr./Jr.)

73 Mike Miranda (Jr./So.)

68 Hunter Kelly (Sr./Jr.)


Right Guard

69 CJ Thorpe (Jr./So.) OR

73 Mike Miranda (Jr./So.)

55 Anthony Whigan (Jr./Jr.)


Right Tackle

71 Will Fries (Sr./Jr.)

75 Des Holmes (Jr./So.)

79 Caedan Wallace (Fr./Fr.)

Defense

DT Antonio Shelton has been suspended for the game against Minnesota.
Defensive End

18 Shaka Toney (Sr./Jr.)

28 Jayson Oweh (So./Fr.)

20 Adisa Isaac (Fr./Fr.)


Defensive Tackle

54 Robert Windsor (Gr./Sr.)

53 Fred Hansard (Jr./So.)

90 Damion Barber (Jr./So.)


Defensive Tackle

93 PJ Mustipher (So./So.)

88 Judge Culpepper (So./Fr.)

51 Hakeem Beamon (Fr.Fr.)


Defensive End

99 Yetur Gross-Matos (Jr./Jr.)

34 Shane Simmons (Sr./Jr.)

49 Daniel Joseph (Sr./Jr.)


Will Linebacker

11 Micah Parsons (So./So.)

40 Jesse Luketa (So./So.)

10 Lance Dixon (Fr./Fr.)


Middle Linebacker

36 Jan Johnson (Gr./Sr.)

13 Ellis Brooks (Jr./So.)

40 Jesse Luketa (So./So.)


Sam Linebacker

6 Cam Brown (Sr./Sr.)

12 Brandon Smith (Fr./Fr.) OR

45 Charlie Katshir (So./Fr.)


Cornerback

5 Tariq Castro-Fields (Jr./Jr.)

2 Keaton Ellis (Fr./Fr.)

24 DJ Brown (Jr./So.)


Safety

17 Garrett Taylor (Gr./Sr.)

26 Jonathan Sutherland (Jr./So.)

48 C.J. Holmes (Jr./So.)


Safety

38 Lamont Wade (Jr./Jr.)

7 Jaquan Brisker (Jr./Jr.)

37 Drew Hartlaub (Jr./So.)


Cornerback

29 John Reid (Sr./Sr.)

19 Trent Gordon (So./Fr.)

8 Marquis Wilson (Fr./Fr.)


Special Teams


Kick Returner

1 KJ Hamler (Jr./So.)

4 Journey Brown (Jr./So.)

3 Ricky Slade (So./So.)


Punt Returner

1 KJ Hamler (Jr./So.)

5 Jahan Dotson (So./So.)

29 John Reid (Sr./Sr.)


Punter

93 Blake Gillikin (Sr./Sr.)

98 Jordan Stout (Jr./So.)

98 Bradley King (So./So.)


Kicker - Field Goal

92 Jake Pinegar (So./So.)

98 Jordan Stout (Jr./So.)

90 Rafael Checa (So./So.)


Kicker - Kickoff

98 Jordan Stout (Jr./So.)

92 Jake Pinegar (So./So.)

90 Rafael Checa (So./So.)


Holder

93 Blake Gillikin (Sr./Sr.)

15 Michael Shuster (Sr./Jr.)

98 Bradley King (So./So.)


Long Snapper

91 Chris Stoll (Jr./So.)

94 Joe Calcagno (Jr./So.)

42 Austin Sullivan (Fr./Fr.)

{{ article.author_name }}