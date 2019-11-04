Depth Chart: Minnesota
Penn State released its depth chart Monday ahead of this weekend's trip to Minnesota. Learn the latest changes, here!
Notes
- Freshman Noah Cain is now the first running back listed. Redshirt sophomore Journey Brown bumps down to the second spot, followed by sophomore Ricky Slade and freshman Devyn Ford. Cain was previously the third running back listed. All four backs still have an OR between them.
- Redshirt sophomore C.J. Thorpe is now listed ahead of fellow redshirt sophomore Mike Miranda at the right guard position. The two players still have an OR between them.
- Redshirt junior defensive tackle Antonio Shelton is suspended for the game against Minnesota. James Franklin announced that Tuesday, Oct. 29, following open practice. Shelton isn't listed on the depth chart. PJ Mustipher and Judge Culpepper move up, while freshman Hakeem Beamon is now listed in the third spot.
- Redshirt sophomore cornerback DJ Brown is now the third cornerback listed behind Tariq Castro-Fields and Keaton Ellis. Freshman Joey Porter Jr. was originally listed at that position. Porter Jr. has now played in three games. It's believed that Franklin and the staff would prefer to redshirt the freshman.
Offense
Quarterback
14 Sean Clifford (Jr./So.)
7 Will Levis (So./Fr.)
9 Ta'Quan Roberson (Fr./Fr.) OR
13 Michael Johnson Jr. (Fr./Fr.)
Running Back
21 Noah Cain (Fr./Fr.) OR
4 Journey Brown (Jr./So.) OR
3 Ricky Slade (So./So.) OR
28 Devyn Ford (Fr./Fr.)
Wide Receiver
6 Justin Shorter (So./Fr.) OR
11 Daniel George (So./Fr.)
81 Cam Sullivan-Brown (Jr./So.)
Wide Receiver
1 KJ Hamler (Jr./So.)
12 Mac Hippenhammer (Jr./So.)
23 Weston Carr (Gr./Sr.)
Wide Receiver
5 Jahan Dotson (So./So.)
88 Dan Chisena (Sr./Sr.)
23 Weston Carr (Gr./Sr.)
Tight End
87 Pat Freiermuth (So./So.)
83 Nick Bowers (Gr./Sr.)
82 Zack Kuntz (So./Fr.)
86 Brenton Strange (Fr./Fr.)
Left Tackle
53 Rasheed Walker (So./Fr.)
75 Des Holmes (Jr./So.)
72 Bryce Effner (So./Fr.)
Left Guard
74 Steven Gonzalez (Gr./Sr.)
73 Mike Miranda (Jr./So.)
72 Bryce Effner (So./Fr.)
Center
62 Michal Menet (Sr./Jr.)
73 Mike Miranda (Jr./So.)
68 Hunter Kelly (Sr./Jr.)
Right Guard
69 CJ Thorpe (Jr./So.) OR
73 Mike Miranda (Jr./So.)
55 Anthony Whigan (Jr./Jr.)
Right Tackle
71 Will Fries (Sr./Jr.)
75 Des Holmes (Jr./So.)
79 Caedan Wallace (Fr./Fr.)
Defense
Defensive End
18 Shaka Toney (Sr./Jr.)
28 Jayson Oweh (So./Fr.)
20 Adisa Isaac (Fr./Fr.)
Defensive Tackle
54 Robert Windsor (Gr./Sr.)
53 Fred Hansard (Jr./So.)
90 Damion Barber (Jr./So.)
Defensive Tackle
93 PJ Mustipher (So./So.)
88 Judge Culpepper (So./Fr.)
51 Hakeem Beamon (Fr.Fr.)
Defensive End
99 Yetur Gross-Matos (Jr./Jr.)
34 Shane Simmons (Sr./Jr.)
49 Daniel Joseph (Sr./Jr.)
Will Linebacker
11 Micah Parsons (So./So.)
40 Jesse Luketa (So./So.)
10 Lance Dixon (Fr./Fr.)
Middle Linebacker
36 Jan Johnson (Gr./Sr.)
13 Ellis Brooks (Jr./So.)
40 Jesse Luketa (So./So.)
Sam Linebacker
6 Cam Brown (Sr./Sr.)
12 Brandon Smith (Fr./Fr.) OR
45 Charlie Katshir (So./Fr.)
Cornerback
5 Tariq Castro-Fields (Jr./Jr.)
2 Keaton Ellis (Fr./Fr.)
24 DJ Brown (Jr./So.)
Safety
17 Garrett Taylor (Gr./Sr.)
26 Jonathan Sutherland (Jr./So.)
48 C.J. Holmes (Jr./So.)
Safety
38 Lamont Wade (Jr./Jr.)
7 Jaquan Brisker (Jr./Jr.)
37 Drew Hartlaub (Jr./So.)
Cornerback
29 John Reid (Sr./Sr.)
19 Trent Gordon (So./Fr.)
8 Marquis Wilson (Fr./Fr.)
Special Teams
Kick Returner
1 KJ Hamler (Jr./So.)
4 Journey Brown (Jr./So.)
3 Ricky Slade (So./So.)
Punt Returner
1 KJ Hamler (Jr./So.)
5 Jahan Dotson (So./So.)
29 John Reid (Sr./Sr.)
Punter
93 Blake Gillikin (Sr./Sr.)
98 Jordan Stout (Jr./So.)
98 Bradley King (So./So.)
Kicker - Field Goal
92 Jake Pinegar (So./So.)
98 Jordan Stout (Jr./So.)
90 Rafael Checa (So./So.)
Kicker - Kickoff
98 Jordan Stout (Jr./So.)
92 Jake Pinegar (So./So.)
90 Rafael Checa (So./So.)
Holder
93 Blake Gillikin (Sr./Sr.)
15 Michael Shuster (Sr./Jr.)
98 Bradley King (So./So.)
Long Snapper
91 Chris Stoll (Jr./So.)
94 Joe Calcagno (Jr./So.)
42 Austin Sullivan (Fr./Fr.)