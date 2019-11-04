- Freshman Noah Cain is now the first running back listed. Redshirt sophomore Journey Brown bumps down to the second spot, followed by sophomore Ricky Slade and freshman Devyn Ford. Cain was previously the third running back listed. All four backs still have an OR between them.

- Redshirt sophomore C.J. Thorpe is now listed ahead of fellow redshirt sophomore Mike Miranda at the right guard position. The two players still have an OR between them.

- Redshirt junior defensive tackle Antonio Shelton is suspended for the game against Minnesota. James Franklin announced that Tuesday, Oct. 29, following open practice. Shelton isn't listed on the depth chart. PJ Mustipher and Judge Culpepper move up, while freshman Hakeem Beamon is now listed in the third spot.

- Redshirt sophomore cornerback DJ Brown is now the third cornerback listed behind Tariq Castro-Fields and Keaton Ellis. Freshman Joey Porter Jr. was originally listed at that position. Porter Jr. has now played in three games. It's believed that Franklin and the staff would prefer to redshirt the freshman.