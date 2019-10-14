- Freshman Joey Porter Jr. is now listed as the third-team corner behind Tariq Castro-Fields and Keaton Ellis. Sophomore Donovan Johnson was previously listed in that position. He's no longer listed at all on depth chart.



- At the other cornerback position, where Porter was previously listed, another freshman, Marquis Wilson, is listed third behind John Reid and Trent Gordon.

- There are no changes at any other positions, most notably at running back. Ricky Slade remains the first player listed. There are then ORs all the way through. Journey Brown is listed second, followed by freshman Noah Cain and Devyn Ford.