Depth Chart: Michigan
Penn State released its depth chart Monday afternoon ahead of this weekend's White Out against Michigan. Learn the latest changes, here!
Notes
- Freshman Joey Porter Jr. is now listed as the third-team corner behind Tariq Castro-Fields and Keaton Ellis. Sophomore Donovan Johnson was previously listed in that position. He's no longer listed at all on depth chart.
- At the other cornerback position, where Porter was previously listed, another freshman, Marquis Wilson, is listed third behind John Reid and Trent Gordon.
- There are no changes at any other positions, most notably at running back. Ricky Slade remains the first player listed. There are then ORs all the way through. Journey Brown is listed second, followed by freshman Noah Cain and Devyn Ford.
Offense
Quarterback
14 Sean Clifford (Jr./So.)
7 Will Levis (So./Fr.)
9 Ta'Quan Roberson (Fr./Fr.) OR
13 Michael Johnson Jr. (Fr./Fr.)
Running Back
4 Journey Brown (Jr./So.) OR
3 Ricky Slade (So./So.) OR
21 Noah Cain (Fr./Fr.) OR
28 Devyn Ford (Fr./Fr.)
Wide Receiver
6 Justin Shorter (So./Fr.) OR
11 Daniel George (So./Fr.)
81 Cam Sullivan-Brown (Jr./So.)
Wide Receiver
1 KJ Hamler (Jr./So.)
12 Mac Hippenhammer (Jr./So.)
23 Weston Carr (Gr./Sr.)
Wide Receiver
5 Jahan Dotson (So./So.)
88 Dan Chisena (Sr./Sr.)
23 Weston Carr (Gr./Sr.)
Tight End
87 Pat Freiermuth (So./So.)
83 Nick Bowers (Gr./Sr.)
82 Zack Kuntz (So./Fr.)
86 Brenton Strange (Fr./Fr.)
Left Tackle
53 Rasheed Walker (So./Fr.)
75 Des Holmes (Jr./So.)
72 Bryce Effner (So./Fr.)
Left Guard
74 Steven Gonzalez (Gr./Sr.)
73 Mike Miranda (Jr./So.)
72 Bryce Effner (So./Fr.)
Center
62 Michal Menet (Sr./Jr.)
73 Mike Miranda (Jr./So.)
68 Hunter Kelly (Sr./Jr.)
Right Guard
73 Mike Miranda (Jr./So.) OR
69 CJ Thorpe (Jr./So.)
55 Anthony Whigan (Jr./Jr.)
Right Tackle
71 Will Fries (Sr./Jr.)
75 Des Holmes (Jr./So.)
79 Caedan Wallace (Fr./Fr.)
Defense
Defensive End
18 Shaka Toney (Sr./Jr.)
28 Jayson Oweh (So./Fr.)
20 Adisa Isaac (Fr./Fr.)
Defensive Tackle
54 Robert Windsor (Gr./Sr.)
53 Fred Hansard (Jr./So.)
90 Damion Barber (Jr./So.)
Defensive Tackle
55 Antonio Shelton (Sr./Jr.)
93 PJ Mustipher (So./So.)
88 Judge Culpepper (So./Fr.)
Defensive End
99 Yetur Gross-Matos (Jr./Jr.)
34 Shane Simmons (Sr./Jr.)
49 Daniel Joseph (Sr./Jr.)
Will Linebacker
11 Micah Parsons (So./So.)
40 Jesse Luketa (So./So.)
10 Lance Dixon (Fr./Fr.)
Middle Linebacker
36 Jan Johnson (Gr./Sr.)
13 Ellis Brooks (Jr./So.)
40 Jesse Luketa (So./So.)
Sam Linebacker
6 Cam Brown (Sr./Sr.)
12 Brandon Smith (Fr./Fr.) OR
45 Charlie Katshir (So./Fr.)
Cornerback
5 Tariq Castro-Fields (Jr./Jr.)
2 Keaton Ellis (Fr./Fr.)
9 Joey Porter Jr. (Fr./Fr.)
Safety
17 Garrett Taylor (Gr./Sr.)
26 Jonathan Sutherland (Jr./So.)
48 C.J. Holmes (Jr./So.)
Safety
38 Lamont Wade (Jr./Jr.)
7 Jaquan Brisker (Jr./Jr.)
37 Drew Hartlaub (Jr./So.)
Cornerback
29 John Reid (Sr./Sr.)
19 Trent Gordon (So./Fr.)
8 Marquis Wilson (Fr./Fr.)
Special Teams
Kick Returner
1 KJ Hamler (Jr./So.)
4 Journey Brown (Jr./So.)
3 Ricky Slade (So./So.)
Punt Returner
1 KJ Hamler (Jr./So.)
5 Jahan Dotson (So./So.)
29 John Reid (Sr./Sr.)
Punter
93 Blake Gillikin (Sr./Sr.)
98 Jordan Stout (Jr./So.)
98 Bradley King (So./So.)
Kicker - Field Goal
92 Jake Pinegar (So./So.)
98 Jordan Stout (Jr./So.)
90 Rafael Checa (So./So.)
Kicker - Kickoff
98 Jordan Stout (Jr./So.)
92 Jake Pinegar (So./So.)
90 Rafael Checa (So./So.)
Holder
93 Blake Gillikin (Sr./Sr.)
15 Michael Shuster (Sr./Jr.)
98 Bradley King (So./So.)
Long Snapper
91 Chris Stoll (Jr./So.)
94 Joe Calcagno (Jr./So.)
42 Austin Sullivan (Fr./Fr.)