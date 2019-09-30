Depth Chart: Purdue
Penn State has released its depth chart ahead of Saturday's homecoming matchup against Purdue.
Previous Weeks
Notes
- Penn State's depth chart remains the same. Below are the changes that took place prior to the game against Maryland.
- Journey Brown is listed as the No. 1 running back. He still has an OR next to his name, but he was moved ahead of Ricky Slade.
- Steven Gonzalez no longer has an OR next to his name at left guard.
- Mike Miranda is listed ahead of CJ Thorpe at right guard. There is still an OR between them, but Miranda is the first player listed.
- Fred Hansard is now listed ahead of Damion Barber at defensive tackle.
- Freshman Brandon Smith is the second linebacker listed behind Cam Brown at the SAM position. Also, Lance Dixon is listed as the third-string linebacker at the WILL position. He was previously listed at SAM going into the game against Pitt.
- Trent Gordon is the second-string cornerback behind John Reid. Donovan Johnson, who was originally behind Reid, is now third behind Tariq Castro-Fields and Keaton Ellis at the other cornerback position.
- Walk-on C.J. Holmes is now the third-string strong safety, surpassing freshman Tyler Rudolph.
Offense
Quarterback
14 Sean Clifford (Jr./So.)
7 Will Levis (So./Fr.)
9 Ta'Quan Roberson (Fr./Fr.) OR
13 Michael Johnson Jr. (Fr./Fr.)
Running Back
4 Journey Brown (Jr./So.) OR
3 Ricky Slade (So./So.) OR
21 Noah Cain (Fr./Fr.) OR
28 Devyn Ford (Fr./Fr.)
Wide Receiver
6 Justin Shorter (So./Fr.)
11 Daniel George (So./Fr.)
81 Cam Sullivan-Brown (Jr./So.)
Wide Receiver
1 KJ Hamler (Jr./So.)
12 Mac Hippenhammer (Jr./So.)
23 Weston Carr (Gr./Sr.)
Wide Receiver
5 Jahan Dotson (So./So.)
88 Dan Chisena (Sr./Sr.)
23 Weston Carr (Gr./Sr.)
Tight End
87 Pat Freiermuth (So./So.)
83 Nick Bowers (Gr./Sr.)
82 Zack Kuntz (So./Fr.)
86 Brenton Strange (Fr./Fr.)
Left Tackle
53 Rasheed Walker (So./Fr.)
75 Des Holmes (Jr./So.)
72 Bryce Effner (So./Fr.)
Left Guard
74 Steven Gonzalez (Gr./Sr.)
73 Mike Miranda (Jr./So.)
72 Bryce Effner (So./Fr.)
Center
62 Michal Menet (Sr./Jr.)
73 Mike Miranda (Jr./So.)
68 Hunter Kelly (Sr./Jr.)
Right Guard
73 Mike Miranda (Jr./So.) OR
69 CJ Thorpe (Jr./So.)
55 Anthony Whigan (Jr./Jr.)
Right Tackle
71 Will Fries (Sr./Jr.)
75 Des Holmes (Jr./So.)
79 Caedan Wallace (Fr./Fr.)
Defense
Defensive End
18 Shaka Toney (Sr./Jr.)
28 Jayson Oweh (So./Fr.)
20 Adisa Isaac (Fr./Fr.)
Defensive Tackle
54 Robert Windsor (Gr./Sr.)
53 Fred Hansard (Jr./So.)
90 Damion Barber (Jr./So.)
Defensive Tackle
55 Antonio Shelton (Sr./Jr.)
93 PJ Mustipher (So./So.)
88 Judge Culpepper (So./Fr.)
Defensive End
99 Yetur Gross-Matos (Jr./Jr.)
34 Shane Simmons (Sr./Jr.)
49 Daniel Joseph (Sr./Jr.)
Will Linebacker
11 Micah Parsons (So./So.)
40 Jesse Luketa (So./So.)
10 Lance Dixon (Fr./Fr.)
Middle Linebacker
36 Jan Johnson (Gr./Sr.)
13 Ellis Brooks (Jr./So.)
40 Jesse Luketa (So./So.)
Sam Linebacker
6 Cam Brown (Sr./Sr.)
12 Brandon Smith (Fr./Fr.) OR
45 Charlie Katshir (So./Fr.)
Cornerback
5 Tariq Castro-Fields (Jr./Jr.)
2 Keaton Ellis (Fr./Fr.)
3 Donovan Johnson (Jr./So.)
Safety
17 Garrett Taylor (Gr./Sr.)
26 Jonathan Sutherland (Jr./So.)
48 C.J. Holmes (Jr./So.)
Safety
38 Lamont Wade (Jr./Jr.)
7 Jaquan Brisker (Jr./Jr.)
37 Drew Hartlaub (Jr./So.)
Cornerback
29 John Reid (Sr./Sr.)
19 Trent Gordon (So./Fr.)
9 Joey Porter Jr. (Fr./Fr.)
Special Teams
Kick Returner
1 KJ Hamler (Jr./So.)
4 Journey Brown (Jr./So.)
3 Ricky Slade (So./So.)
Punt Returner
1 KJ Hamler (Jr./So.)
5 Jahan Dotson (So./So.)
29 John Reid (Sr./Sr.)
Punter
93 Blake Gillikin (Sr./Sr.)
98 Jordan Stout (Jr./So.)
98 Bradley King (So./So.)
Kicker - Field Goal
92 Jake Pinegar (So./So.)
98 Jordan Stout (Jr./So.)
90 Rafael Checa (So./So.)
Kicker - Kickoff
98 Jordan Stout (Jr./So.)
92 Jake Pinegar (So./So.)
90 Rafael Checa (So./So.)
Holder
93 Blake Gillikin (Sr./Sr.)
15 Michael Shuster (Sr./Jr.)
98 Bradley King (So./So.)
Long Snapper
91 Chris Stoll (Jr./So.)
94 Joe Calcagno (Jr./So.)
42 Austin Sullivan (Fr./Fr.)