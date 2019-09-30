News More News
football

Depth Chart: Purdue

Ryan Snyder • BlueWhiteIllustrated
@RivalsSnyder
Recruiting Analyst

Penn State has released its depth chart ahead of Saturday's homecoming matchup against Purdue.

Previous Weeks

Idaho

Buffalo

Pitt

Maryland

Notes

- Penn State's depth chart remains the same. Below are the changes that took place prior to the game against Maryland.


- Journey Brown is listed as the No. 1 running back. He still has an OR next to his name, but he was moved ahead of Ricky Slade.

- Steven Gonzalez no longer has an OR next to his name at left guard.

- Mike Miranda is listed ahead of CJ Thorpe at right guard. There is still an OR between them, but Miranda is the first player listed.

- Fred Hansard is now listed ahead of Damion Barber at defensive tackle.

- Freshman Brandon Smith is the second linebacker listed behind Cam Brown at the SAM position. Also, Lance Dixon is listed as the third-string linebacker at the WILL position. He was previously listed at SAM going into the game against Pitt.

- Trent Gordon is the second-string cornerback behind John Reid. Donovan Johnson, who was originally behind Reid, is now third behind Tariq Castro-Fields and Keaton Ellis at the other cornerback position.

- Walk-on C.J. Holmes is now the third-string strong safety, surpassing freshman Tyler Rudolph.

Offense

Quarterback

14 Sean Clifford (Jr./So.)

7 Will Levis (So./Fr.)

9 Ta'Quan Roberson (Fr./Fr.) OR

13 Michael Johnson Jr. (Fr./Fr.)


Running Back

4 Journey Brown (Jr./So.) OR

3 Ricky Slade (So./So.) OR

21 Noah Cain (Fr./Fr.) OR

28 Devyn Ford (Fr./Fr.)


Wide Receiver

6 Justin Shorter (So./Fr.)

11 Daniel George (So./Fr.)

81 Cam Sullivan-Brown (Jr./So.)


Wide Receiver

1 KJ Hamler (Jr./So.)

12 Mac Hippenhammer (Jr./So.)

23 Weston Carr (Gr./Sr.)


Wide Receiver

5 Jahan Dotson (So./So.)

88 Dan Chisena (Sr./Sr.)

23 Weston Carr (Gr./Sr.)


Tight End

87 Pat Freiermuth (So./So.)

83 Nick Bowers (Gr./Sr.)

82 Zack Kuntz (So./Fr.)

86 Brenton Strange (Fr./Fr.)


Left Tackle

53 Rasheed Walker (So./Fr.)

75 Des Holmes (Jr./So.)

72 Bryce Effner (So./Fr.)


Left Guard

74 Steven Gonzalez (Gr./Sr.)

73 Mike Miranda (Jr./So.)

72 Bryce Effner (So./Fr.)


Center

62 Michal Menet (Sr./Jr.)

73 Mike Miranda (Jr./So.)

68 Hunter Kelly (Sr./Jr.)


Right Guard

73 Mike Miranda (Jr./So.) OR

69 CJ Thorpe (Jr./So.)

55 Anthony Whigan (Jr./Jr.)


Right Tackle

71 Will Fries (Sr./Jr.)

75 Des Holmes (Jr./So.)

79 Caedan Wallace (Fr./Fr.)


Defense

Defensive End

18 Shaka Toney (Sr./Jr.)

28 Jayson Oweh (So./Fr.)

20 Adisa Isaac (Fr./Fr.)


Defensive Tackle

54 Robert Windsor (Gr./Sr.)

53 Fred Hansard (Jr./So.)

90 Damion Barber (Jr./So.)


Defensive Tackle

55 Antonio Shelton (Sr./Jr.)

93 PJ Mustipher (So./So.)

88 Judge Culpepper (So./Fr.)


Defensive End

99 Yetur Gross-Matos (Jr./Jr.)

34 Shane Simmons (Sr./Jr.)

49 Daniel Joseph (Sr./Jr.)


Will Linebacker

11 Micah Parsons (So./So.)

40 Jesse Luketa (So./So.)

10 Lance Dixon (Fr./Fr.)


Middle Linebacker

36 Jan Johnson (Gr./Sr.)

13 Ellis Brooks (Jr./So.)

40 Jesse Luketa (So./So.)


Sam Linebacker

6 Cam Brown (Sr./Sr.)

12 Brandon Smith (Fr./Fr.) OR

45 Charlie Katshir (So./Fr.)


Cornerback

5 Tariq Castro-Fields (Jr./Jr.)

2 Keaton Ellis (Fr./Fr.)

3 Donovan Johnson (Jr./So.)


Safety

17 Garrett Taylor (Gr./Sr.)

26 Jonathan Sutherland (Jr./So.)

48 C.J. Holmes (Jr./So.)


Safety

38 Lamont Wade (Jr./Jr.)

7 Jaquan Brisker (Jr./Jr.)

37 Drew Hartlaub (Jr./So.)


Cornerback

29 John Reid (Sr./Sr.)

19 Trent Gordon (So./Fr.)

9 Joey Porter Jr. (Fr./Fr.)


Special Teams

Kick Returner

1 KJ Hamler (Jr./So.)

4 Journey Brown (Jr./So.)

3 Ricky Slade (So./So.)


Punt Returner

1 KJ Hamler (Jr./So.)

5 Jahan Dotson (So./So.)

29 John Reid (Sr./Sr.)


Punter

93 Blake Gillikin (Sr./Sr.)

98 Jordan Stout (Jr./So.)

98 Bradley King (So./So.)


Kicker - Field Goal

92 Jake Pinegar (So./So.)

98 Jordan Stout (Jr./So.)

90 Rafael Checa (So./So.)


Kicker - Kickoff

98 Jordan Stout (Jr./So.)

92 Jake Pinegar (So./So.)

90 Rafael Checa (So./So.)


Holder

93 Blake Gillikin (Sr./Sr.)

15 Michael Shuster (Sr./Jr.)

98 Bradley King (So./So.)


Long Snapper

91 Chris Stoll (Jr./So.)

94 Joe Calcagno (Jr./So.)

42 Austin Sullivan (Fr./Fr.)

