Penn State's depth chart remains the same. Below are the changes that took place prior to the game against Maryland.





- Journey Brown is listed as the No. 1 running back. He still has an OR next to his name, but he was moved ahead of Ricky Slade.

- Steven Gonzalez no longer has an OR next to his name at left guard.

- Mike Miranda is listed ahead of CJ Thorpe at right guard. There is still an OR between them, but Miranda is the first player listed.

- Fred Hansard is now listed ahead of Damion Barber at defensive tackle.

- Freshman Brandon Smith is the second linebacker listed behind Cam Brown at the SAM position. Also, Lance Dixon is listed as the third-string linebacker at the WILL position. He was previously listed at SAM going into the game against Pitt.

- Trent Gordon is the second-string cornerback behind John Reid. Donovan Johnson, who was originally behind Reid, is now third behind Tariq Castro-Fields and Keaton Ellis at the other cornerback position.

- Walk-on C.J. Holmes is now the third-string strong safety, surpassing freshman Tyler Rudolph.