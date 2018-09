Following Saturday's game against Kent State, where freshman tight end Pat Friermuth earned 36 total snaps, more than Jonathan Holland (33) and Danny Dalton (0), he's now listed alongside those two as the first-team tight end.



Other notables include:

- Senior Mark Allen & freshman Ricky Slade are both listed as second-team running back.

- Senior John Reid is still listed at first-team cornerback, despite not playing the past two weeks.

- Seniors Brandon Polk & DeAndre Thompkins continue to both be listed at first-team wide receiver.

- Redshirt sophomore Shane Simmons is still not listed at defensive end. However, he sent out a cryptic tweet Sunday afternoon, leading many to believe he's now been cleared to practice.