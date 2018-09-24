The biggest and most notable change to Penn State's depth chart release in advance of the Nittany Lions' big game against No. 4-ranked Ohio State Saturday night comes at the running back position.

Mark Allen, previously listed as a second-teamer alongside Ricky Slade, is no longer included on the depth chart. He also was absent from the team's trip to Illinois for the 63-24 win against the Illini Friday night.

Also of note:

- Senior wideouts Brandon Polk and DeAndre Thompkins continue to hold an OR designation as first-teamers.

- The tight end position is split with an OR between Jon Holland and true freshman Pat Freiermuth. Holland leads the position group with seven receptions, while Freiermuth pulled in his first touchdown of his career at Illinois.

- Quarterback Tommy Stevens continues to hold the No. 2 spot among that group, despite Sean Clifford coming in for mop-up duty in the Lions' win against the Illini.

- Ayron Monroe now shares an OR for the second-team safety spot with Jonathan Sutherland, who played extensively Friday night to the tune of 35 snaps or 44 percent of Penn State's defensive snaps.

The complete listing, below: