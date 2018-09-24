Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-24 18:35:51 -0500') }} football Edit

Depth Chart: Week Five

What stands out about this week's official Penn State depth chart release? We dive into the release, here:

The biggest and most notable change to Penn State's depth chart release in advance of the Nittany Lions' big game against No. 4-ranked Ohio State Saturday night comes at the running back position.

Mark Allen, previously listed as a second-teamer alongside Ricky Slade, is no longer included on the depth chart. He also was absent from the team's trip to Illinois for the 63-24 win against the Illini Friday night.

Also of note:

- Senior wideouts Brandon Polk and DeAndre Thompkins continue to hold an OR designation as first-teamers.

- The tight end position is split with an OR between Jon Holland and true freshman Pat Freiermuth. Holland leads the position group with seven receptions, while Freiermuth pulled in his first touchdown of his career at Illinois.

- Quarterback Tommy Stevens continues to hold the No. 2 spot among that group, despite Sean Clifford coming in for mop-up duty in the Lions' win against the Illini.

- Ayron Monroe now shares an OR for the second-team safety spot with Jonathan Sutherland, who played extensively Friday night to the tune of 35 snaps or 44 percent of Penn State's defensive snaps.

The complete listing, below:

Ricky Slade is now listed as the sole second-team running back in Mark Allen's absence.

OFFENSE

Wide Receiver

84 Juwan Johnson

81 Cam Sullivan-Brown

86 Daniel George

Tight End

18 Jonathan Holland OR

87 Pat Freiermuth

83 Nick Bowers

80 Danny Dalton

Left Tackle

52 Ryan Bates

75 Des Holmes

53 Rasheed Walker

Left Guard

74 Steven Gonzalez

73 Mike Miranda

72 Bryce Effner

Center

62 Michal Menet

64 Zach Simpson

70 Juice Scruggs

Right Guard

66 Connor McGovern

69 C .J . Thorpe

79 Charlie Shuman

Right Tackle

71 Will Fries

77 Chasz Wright

51 Alex Gellerstedt

Wide Receiver

10 Brandon Polk OR

3 DeAndre Thompkins

85 Isaac Lutz

Wide Receiver

1 KJ Hamler

12 Mac Hippenhammer

5 Jahan Dotson

Quarterback

9 Trace McSorley

2 Tommy Stevens

14 Sean Clifford

Running Back

24 Miles Sanders

4 Ricky Slade

32 Journey Brown

20 Johnathan Thomas

Lion

2 Tommy Stevens

DEFENSE

Defensive End

48 Shareef Miller

49 Daniel Joseph

46 Nick Tarburton

Defensive Tackle

30 Kevin Givens

53 Fred Hansard

42 Ellison Jordan

Defensive Tackle

54 Robert Windsor

55 Antonio Shelton

93 PJ Mustipher

Defensive End

99 Yetur Gross-Matos

18 Shaka Toney

46 Nick Tarburton

Outside Linebacker

7 Koa Farmer

11 Micah Parsons

33 Jake Cooper

Middle Linebacker

36 Jan Johnson

13 Ellis Brooks

40 Jesse Luketa

Outside Linebacker

6 Cam Brown

9 Jarvis Miller

41 Dae’Lun Darien

Cornerback

21 Amani Oruwariye

2 Donovan Johnson

14 Zech McPhearson

Safety

17 Garrett Taylor

38 Lamont Wade

26 Jonathan Sutherland

Safety

4 Nick Scott

23 Ayron Monroe OR

26 Jonathan Sutherland

Cornerback

29 John Reid

5 Tariq Castro-Fields

14 Zech McPhearson

Star

29 John Reid

2 Donovan Johnson

38 Lamont Wade

SPECIAL TEAMS

Punter

93 Blake Gillikin

49 Cade Pollard

95 Vlad Hilling

Kicker (Field Goal)

92 Jake Pinegar

99 Justin Tobin OR

95 Vlad Hilling

Kicker (Kickoff)

90 Rafael Checa

92 Jake Pinegar

95 Vlad Hilling

Holder

93 Blake Gillikin

15 Michael Shuster

36 Jan Johnson

Long Snapper

96 Kyle Vasey

91 Chris Stoll

94 Joe Calcagno

Kickoff Returners

1 KJ Hamler

32 Journey Brown

4 Ricky Slade

Punt Returners

3 DeAndre Thompkins

1 KJ Hamler OR

29 John Reid

{{ article.author_name }}