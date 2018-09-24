Depth Chart: Week Five
What stands out about this week's official Penn State depth chart release? We dive into the release, here:
The biggest and most notable change to Penn State's depth chart release in advance of the Nittany Lions' big game against No. 4-ranked Ohio State Saturday night comes at the running back position.
Mark Allen, previously listed as a second-teamer alongside Ricky Slade, is no longer included on the depth chart. He also was absent from the team's trip to Illinois for the 63-24 win against the Illini Friday night.
Also of note:
- Senior wideouts Brandon Polk and DeAndre Thompkins continue to hold an OR designation as first-teamers.
- The tight end position is split with an OR between Jon Holland and true freshman Pat Freiermuth. Holland leads the position group with seven receptions, while Freiermuth pulled in his first touchdown of his career at Illinois.
- Quarterback Tommy Stevens continues to hold the No. 2 spot among that group, despite Sean Clifford coming in for mop-up duty in the Lions' win against the Illini.
- Ayron Monroe now shares an OR for the second-team safety spot with Jonathan Sutherland, who played extensively Friday night to the tune of 35 snaps or 44 percent of Penn State's defensive snaps.
The complete listing, below:
OFFENSE
Wide Receiver
84 Juwan Johnson
81 Cam Sullivan-Brown
86 Daniel George
Tight End
18 Jonathan Holland OR
87 Pat Freiermuth
83 Nick Bowers
80 Danny Dalton
Left Tackle
52 Ryan Bates
75 Des Holmes
53 Rasheed Walker
Left Guard
74 Steven Gonzalez
73 Mike Miranda
72 Bryce Effner
Center
62 Michal Menet
64 Zach Simpson
70 Juice Scruggs
Right Guard
66 Connor McGovern
69 C .J . Thorpe
79 Charlie Shuman
Right Tackle
71 Will Fries
77 Chasz Wright
51 Alex Gellerstedt
Wide Receiver
10 Brandon Polk OR
3 DeAndre Thompkins
85 Isaac Lutz
Wide Receiver
1 KJ Hamler
12 Mac Hippenhammer
5 Jahan Dotson
Quarterback
9 Trace McSorley
2 Tommy Stevens
14 Sean Clifford
Running Back
24 Miles Sanders
4 Ricky Slade
32 Journey Brown
20 Johnathan Thomas
Lion
2 Tommy Stevens
DEFENSE
Defensive End
48 Shareef Miller
49 Daniel Joseph
46 Nick Tarburton
Defensive Tackle
30 Kevin Givens
53 Fred Hansard
42 Ellison Jordan
Defensive Tackle
54 Robert Windsor
55 Antonio Shelton
93 PJ Mustipher
Defensive End
99 Yetur Gross-Matos
18 Shaka Toney
46 Nick Tarburton
Outside Linebacker
7 Koa Farmer
11 Micah Parsons
33 Jake Cooper
Middle Linebacker
36 Jan Johnson
13 Ellis Brooks
40 Jesse Luketa
Outside Linebacker
6 Cam Brown
9 Jarvis Miller
41 Dae’Lun Darien
Cornerback
21 Amani Oruwariye
2 Donovan Johnson
14 Zech McPhearson
Safety
17 Garrett Taylor
38 Lamont Wade
26 Jonathan Sutherland
Safety
4 Nick Scott
23 Ayron Monroe OR
26 Jonathan Sutherland
Cornerback
29 John Reid
5 Tariq Castro-Fields
14 Zech McPhearson
Star
29 John Reid
2 Donovan Johnson
38 Lamont Wade
SPECIAL TEAMS
Punter
93 Blake Gillikin
49 Cade Pollard
95 Vlad Hilling
Kicker (Field Goal)
92 Jake Pinegar
99 Justin Tobin OR
95 Vlad Hilling
Kicker (Kickoff)
90 Rafael Checa
92 Jake Pinegar
95 Vlad Hilling
Holder
93 Blake Gillikin
15 Michael Shuster
36 Jan Johnson
Long Snapper
96 Kyle Vasey
91 Chris Stoll
94 Joe Calcagno
Kickoff Returners
1 KJ Hamler
32 Journey Brown
4 Ricky Slade
Punt Returners
3 DeAndre Thompkins
1 KJ Hamler OR
29 John Reid