Penn State made a few changes at wide receiver, moving freshman KeAndre Lambert-Smith into a starting position. Cam Sullivan-Brown had been listed as a starter the first two weeks, although he's yet to take a snap this season. He's now listed behind Lambert-Smith. Elsewhere, freshman Malick Meiga replaced classmate Jaden Dottin as the third receiver behind Dotson and George. Dottin is believed to have suffered an injury in practice.

- Curtis Jacobs is no longer listed at both the Will and Sam linebacker positions. He's now exclusively the backup linebacker at the Sam position, behind Brandon Smith.

- Freshman Keyvone Lee is now listed third at the off-returner position on kick return.