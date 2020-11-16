Depth Chart: Iowa
Penn State made a few changes to its depth chart Monday evening
Notes
- The first thing fans will notice is the Sean Clifford is still the listed starter at quarterback, with Will Levis second. James Franklin has admitted before that the depth chart is more so just a breakdown of what fans saw last week rather than what they can expect in the week ahead, so don't read too much into that. We should know who's starting at quarterback during pregame warm ups.
- At wide receiver, Penn State made a few changes, with Daniel George moving back into a starting position over freshman KeAndre Lambert-Smith.
- Along the offensive line, Will Fries has now officially moved from the starting right tackle to the starting guard. CJ Thorpe is now second at right guard. That moved Caedan Wallace into the starting right tackle position, with freshman Olu Fashanu appearing for the first time as the third-team right tackle.
Offense
Quarterback
14) Sean Clifford (R-Jr.)
7) Will Levis (R-So.)
9) Ta'Quan Roberson (R-Fr.)
Running Back
28) Devyn Ford (So.)
26) Caziah Holmes (Fr.) OR
24) Keyvone Lee (Fr.)
Wide Receiver
18) Parker Washington (Fr.)
85) Isaac Lutz (R-Sr.)
80) Justin Weller (R-Jr.)
Wide Receiver
11) Daniel George (R-So.)
13) KeAndre Lambert-Smith (Fr.)
10) TJ Jones (R-Fr.)
Wide Receiver
5) Jahan Dotson (Jr.)
6) Cam Sullivan-Brown (R-Jr.)
90) Malick Meiga (Fr.)
Tight End
87) Pat Freiermuth (Jr.)
86) Brenton Strange (R-Fr.)
82) Zack Kuntz (R-So.)
84) Theo Johnson (Fr.)
Left Tackle
53) Rasheed Walker (R-So.)
71) Will Fries (R-Sr.)
75) Des Holmes (R-Jr.)
Left Guard
73) Mike Miranda (R-Jr.)
75) Des Holmes (R-Jr.)
77) Sal Wormley (R-Fr.)
Center
62) Michal Menet (R-Sr.)
73) Mike Miranda (R-Jr.)
70) Juice Scruggs (R-So.)
Right Guard
71) Will Fries (R-Sr.)
69) C.J. Thorpe (R-Jr.)
55) Anthony Whigan (R-Jr.)
Right Tackle
79) Caedan Wallace (R-Fr.)
72) Bryce Effner (R-So.)
74) Olu Fashanu (Fr.)
Defense
Defensive End
18) Shaka Toney (R-Sr.)
20) Adisa Isaac (So.)
46) Nick Tarburton (R-So.)
Defensive Tackle
97) PJ Mustipher (Jr.)
51) Hakeem Beamon (R.-Fr.)
91) Dvon Ellis (R-Fr.)
99) Coziah Izzard (Fr.)
Defensive Tackle
55) Antonio Shelton (R-Sr.)
53) Fred Hansard (R-Jr.)
77) Judge Culpepper (R-So.)
Defensive End
28) Jayson Oweh (R-So.)
34) Shane Simmons (R-Sr.)
92) Smith Vilbert (R-Fr.)
Will Linebacker
40) Jesse Luketa (Jr.)
10) Lance Dixon (R-Fr.)
12) Brandon Smith (So.)
Middle Linebacker
13) Ellis Brooks (R-Jr.)
40) Jesse Luketa (Jr.)
45) Charlie Katshir (R-So.)
Sam Linebacker
12) Brandon Smith (So.)
23) Curtis Jacobs (Fr.)
10) Lance Dixon (R-Fr.)
Cornerback
5) Tariq Castro-Fields (Sr.)
8) Marquis Wilson (So.)
25) Daequan Hardy (R-Fr.)
Safety
1) Jaquan Brisker (Sr.)
0) Jonathan Sutherland (R-Jr.)
21) Tyler Rudolph (R-Fr.)
Safety
38) Lamont Wade (Sr.)
16) Ji'Ayir Brown (Jr.)
19) Trent Gordon (R-So.)
Cornerback
9) Joey Porter Jr. (R-Fr.)
2) Keaton Ellis (So.) OR
25) Daequan Hardy (R-Fr.)
Special Teams
Kick Returner
28) Devyn Ford (So.)
38) Lamont Wade (Sr.)
18) Parker Washington (Fr.)
Off Returner
38) Lamont Wade (Sr.)
28) Devyn Ford (So.)
24) Keyvone Lee (Fr.)
Punt Returner
5) Jahan Dotson (Jr.)
18) Parker Washington (Fr.)
8) Marquis Wilson (So.)
Punter
98) Jordan Stout (R-Jr.)
93) Levi Forrest (Fr.)
92) Jake Pinegar (Jr.)
Kicker - Field Goal
92) Jake Pinegar (Jr.)
98) Jordan Stout (R-Jr.)
93) Levi Forrest (Fr.)
Kicker - Kickoff
98) Jordan Stout (R-Jr.)
93) Levi Forrest (Fr.)
92) Jake Pinegar (Jr.)
Holder
98) Jordan Stout (R-Jr.)
90) Rafael Checa (R-So.)
93) Levi Forrest (Fr.)
Long Snapper
91) Chris Stoll (R-Jr.)
49) Michael Wright (Fr.)
50) Max Chizmar (R-Jr.)
