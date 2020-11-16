- The first thing fans will notice is the Sean Clifford is still the listed starter at quarterback, with Will Levis second. James Franklin has admitted before that the depth chart is more so just a breakdown of what fans saw last week rather than what they can expect in the week ahead, so don't read too much into that. We should know who's starting at quarterback during pregame warm ups.

- At wide receiver, Penn State made a few changes, with Daniel George moving back into a starting position over freshman KeAndre Lambert-Smith.

- Along the offensive line, Will Fries has now officially moved from the starting right tackle to the starting guard. CJ Thorpe is now second at right guard. That moved Caedan Wallace into the starting right tackle position, with freshman Olu Fashanu appearing for the first time as the third-team right tackle.

-