 Penn State Football: Check out the complete Iowa depth chart
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-16 21:10:25 -0600') }} football Edit

Depth Chart: Iowa

Ryan Snyder • BlueWhiteIllustrated
Recruiting Analyst
@RivalsSnyder

Penn State made a few changes to its depth chart Monday evening

Penn State Nittany Lions Football Depth Chart
James Franklin and his team will be looking for their first win Saturday against Iowa.

Notes

- The first thing fans will notice is the Sean Clifford is still the listed starter at quarterback, with Will Levis second. James Franklin has admitted before that the depth chart is more so just a breakdown of what fans saw last week rather than what they can expect in the week ahead, so don't read too much into that. We should know who's starting at quarterback during pregame warm ups.

- At wide receiver, Penn State made a few changes, with Daniel George moving back into a starting position over freshman KeAndre Lambert-Smith.

- Along the offensive line, Will Fries has now officially moved from the starting right tackle to the starting guard. CJ Thorpe is now second at right guard. That moved Caedan Wallace into the starting right tackle position, with freshman Olu Fashanu appearing for the first time as the third-team right tackle.

-

Offense

Penn State Nittany Lions Football
Sean Clifford remains the starting quarterback on Penn State's latest depth chart update.

Quarterback

14) Sean Clifford (R-Jr.)

7) Will Levis (R-So.)

9) Ta'Quan Roberson (R-Fr.)


Running Back

28) Devyn Ford (So.)

26) Caziah Holmes (Fr.) OR

24) Keyvone Lee (Fr.)


Wide Receiver

18) Parker Washington (Fr.)

85) Isaac Lutz (R-Sr.)

80) Justin Weller (R-Jr.)


Wide Receiver

11) Daniel George (R-So.)

13) KeAndre Lambert-Smith (Fr.)

10) TJ Jones (R-Fr.)


Wide Receiver

5) Jahan Dotson (Jr.)

6) Cam Sullivan-Brown (R-Jr.)

90) Malick Meiga (Fr.)


Tight End

87) Pat Freiermuth (Jr.)

86) Brenton Strange (R-Fr.)

82) Zack Kuntz (R-So.)

84) Theo Johnson (Fr.)


Left Tackle

53) Rasheed Walker (R-So.)

71) Will Fries (R-Sr.)

75) Des Holmes (R-Jr.)


Left Guard

73) Mike Miranda (R-Jr.)

75) Des Holmes (R-Jr.)

77) Sal Wormley (R-Fr.)


Center

62) Michal Menet (R-Sr.)

73) Mike Miranda (R-Jr.)

70) Juice Scruggs (R-So.)


Right Guard

71) Will Fries (R-Sr.)

69) C.J. Thorpe (R-Jr.)

55) Anthony Whigan (R-Jr.)


Right Tackle

79) Caedan Wallace (R-Fr.)

72) Bryce Effner (R-So.)

74) Olu Fashanu (Fr.)

Defense

Penn State Nittany Lions Football
Despite not playing last week, Tariq Castro-Fields remains the starter at cornerback.

Defensive End

18) Shaka Toney (R-Sr.)

20) Adisa Isaac (So.)

46) Nick Tarburton (R-So.)


Defensive Tackle

97) PJ Mustipher (Jr.)

51) Hakeem Beamon (R.-Fr.)

91) Dvon Ellis (R-Fr.)

99) Coziah Izzard (Fr.)


Defensive Tackle

55) Antonio Shelton (R-Sr.)

53) Fred Hansard (R-Jr.)

77) Judge Culpepper (R-So.)


Defensive End

28) Jayson Oweh (R-So.)

34) Shane Simmons (R-Sr.)

92) Smith Vilbert (R-Fr.)


Will Linebacker

40) Jesse Luketa (Jr.)

10) Lance Dixon (R-Fr.)

12) Brandon Smith (So.)


Middle Linebacker

13) Ellis Brooks (R-Jr.)

40) Jesse Luketa (Jr.)

45) Charlie Katshir (R-So.)


Sam Linebacker

12) Brandon Smith (So.)

23) Curtis Jacobs (Fr.)

10) Lance Dixon (R-Fr.)


Cornerback

5) Tariq Castro-Fields (Sr.)

8) Marquis Wilson (So.)

25) Daequan Hardy (R-Fr.)


Safety

1) Jaquan Brisker (Sr.)

0) Jonathan Sutherland (R-Jr.)

21) Tyler Rudolph (R-Fr.)


Safety

38) Lamont Wade (Sr.)

16) Ji'Ayir Brown (Jr.)

19) Trent Gordon (R-So.)


Cornerback

9) Joey Porter Jr. (R-Fr.)

2) Keaton Ellis (So.) OR

25) Daequan Hardy (R-Fr.)


Special Teams

Penn State Nittany Lions Football
K Jake Pinegar made all three field goal attempts this past weekend against Nebraska.


Kick Returner

28) Devyn Ford (So.)

38) Lamont Wade (Sr.)

18) Parker Washington (Fr.)


Off Returner

38) Lamont Wade (Sr.)

28) Devyn Ford (So.)

24) Keyvone Lee (Fr.)


Punt Returner

5) Jahan Dotson (Jr.)

18) Parker Washington (Fr.)

8) Marquis Wilson (So.)


Punter

98) Jordan Stout (R-Jr.)

93) Levi Forrest (Fr.)

92) Jake Pinegar (Jr.)


Kicker - Field Goal

92) Jake Pinegar (Jr.)

98) Jordan Stout (R-Jr.)

93) Levi Forrest (Fr.)


Kicker - Kickoff

98) Jordan Stout (R-Jr.)

93) Levi Forrest (Fr.)

92) Jake Pinegar (Jr.)


Holder

98) Jordan Stout (R-Jr.)

90) Rafael Checa (R-So.)

93) Levi Forrest (Fr.)


Long Snapper

91) Chris Stoll (R-Jr.)

49) Michael Wright (Fr.)

50) Max Chizmar (R-Jr.)

*******

• Talk about this article inside The Lions Den

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue-White Illustrated

• Follow us on Twitter: @BWIonRivals, @NateBauerBWI, @RivalsSnyder, @DavidEckert98

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}