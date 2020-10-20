- Wide receiver is expected to be a key position if the Nittany Lions want to reach their potential in 2020. In addition to returning starter Jahan Dotson, Penn State named redshirt junior Cam Sullivan-Brown and freshman Parker Washington as the other two starters. Washington will begin the season as Penn State's lead slot receiver, although we expect Dotson to jump into the position at times, opening up a spot for freshman KeAndre Lambert-Smith, who currently sits behind Dotson on the depth chart.

- With Journey Brown out for at least the majority of the season, sophomore Noah Cain will assume the starting position at running back. As always, the Nittany Lions plan to rotate, so expect to see plenty of sophomore Devyn Ford, who's listed second. Freshmen Caziah Holmes and Keyvone Lee are also listed with an 'OR' between the two.

- Behind Pat Freiermuth at tight end, redshirt freshman Brenton Strange is listed ahead of redshirt sophomore Zach Kuntz. Freshman Theo Johnson is listed fourth.

- No surprises along the offensive line, as all five players were the projected starters coming into the season. We do expect second-string right tackle Caedan Wallace to receive substantial playing time this season. He's currently listed behind senior Will Fries.

- Redshirt freshman Hakeem Beamon is listed as the backup to junior PJ Mustipher at defensive tackle. Redshirt junior Fred Hansard will backup redshirt senior Antonio Shelton at the other interior position. All four are expected to rotate regularly.

- Junior Jesse Luketa will replace Micah Parsons at the weak-side outside linebacker position. Redshirt junior Ellis Brooks will start at middle linebacker, with Brandon Smith starting at the strong-side outside linebacker position.

- Redshirt senior Shaka Toney will start at defensive end, with sophomore Adisa Isaac rotating in behind him. Redshirt sophomore Jayson Oweh will start at the other position with redshirt senior Shane Simmons backing him up. Smith Vilbert is listed third behind Simmons, with Nick Tarburton returning to the depth chart behind Isaac. Both Vilbert and Tarburton have been praised throughout preseason camp. Keep and eye on both.

- At cornerback, redshirt freshman Joey Porter Jr. earned a starting spot ahead of sophomore Keaton Ellis and redshirt freshman Daequan Hardy. There's an 'OR' between Ellis and Hardy.

- Ford is expected to begin the season as Penn State's lead kick returner.

- Walk-on freshman Levi Forrest will backup Jordan Stout with punts and kickoffs.

- 11 prospects from Penn State's Class of 2020 made the depth chart.