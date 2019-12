- As expected, Sean Clifford is the No. 1 quarterback listed. James Franklin admitted Friday during his press conference that he expects Clifford to be "100 percent."

- WR Daniel George is now listed ahead of Dan Chisena.

- WR Mac Hippenhammer is now listed as second-team behind both KJ Hamler and Jahan Dotson.

- There is no longer an OR between CJ Thorpe and Mike Miranda. Thorpe is the first-team right guard, followed by Miranda.