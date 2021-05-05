Like so many other players in his class, DeMatha prospect KJ Winston has never taken a true college visit.

Back in eighth grade, he took place in an all-star game hosted at Beaver Stadium, which allowed him to see some of the inner workings of Penn State’s football program. Now, three years later, most of those memories have faded, but his interest in the Nittany Lions remains strong.

“At Penn State, I talk to Coach [James] Franklin all the time,” Winston said. “He always wants to get on the phone, like every other day. I talk to Coach [Anthony] Poindexter, the new coach. I talk to him all the time and Coach [Ty] Howle. I talk to all of them [on the phone] every other day, texting probably everyday. Coach Franklin, we FaceTime probably every two days. So, I talk to them all the time.”

