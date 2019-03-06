"It wasn't pretty, but Josh Reaves made some big plays all game actually, but those blocks were huge at the right time. And we needed them," said Chambers. "They were timely and we needed them."

In a game Penn State led by as many as 20 points in the second half, a strong defensive stand that included three Rutgers' misses and a Josh Reaves block ensured a 66-65 win. It improved the Nittany Lions to 6-13 in the Big Ten and 13-17 for the season while sending Rutgers to 14-15 overall and 7-12 in conference play.

When the shots wouldn't fall in the second half, the Nittany Lion defense also proved to be enough when it counted most.

Frantic finish in Piscataway! Rutgers nearly erased an 18-point halftime deficit, but @PennStateMBB held on for the 66-65 road victory: pic.twitter.com/4RFsbMeMP8

That Rutgers found itself with an opportunity to win in the game's waning moments was somewhat improbable given the Nittany Lions' first-half effort. Trading jabs early in a physical game, the Nittany Lions burst ahead on with a 14-0 run late in the first half to take a 37-19 lead to the locker room.

Knocking down 15 of 33 shots to Rutgers' 7 of 28, the Nittany Lions' shooting success wouldn't carry over to the second half.

Tallying fouls to send the Knights into the bonus with just under 10 minutes to play in the game, the Nittany Lions struggled to connect inside against Rutgers' physical defense in the paint. Instead, hitting just 11 of 33 shots in the second half, it was a pair of Rasir Bolton threes, one from Myles Dread and a clutch corner bomb from Josh Reaves that helped Penn State maintain its tenuous advantage.

Following an 11-point output in the first half for Lamar Stevens and an 8 point, 8 rebound contribution from big man Mike Watkins, though, the two Nittany Lion forwards went cold in the second half. Stevens would finish with 18 points, connecting on just 3 of 11 second-half shots while Watkins was held scoreless.

Meanwhile, the Scarlet Knights couldn't miss. Earning 26 points in the paint in the second half, the Knights also hit four 3-pointers after going 0 of 12 through the first half and the first 8:52 of the second.

The flurry wouldn't last, though, as the Knights connected on an offensive rebound tip-in with 1:35 to play to cut the deficit to 66-65, but wouldn't score again.

The Nittany Lions conclude the regular season Sunday at noon when they host Illinois (7-11 Big Ten, 11-18 overall). The game will air on FS1.