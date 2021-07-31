Decision day: Will KJ Winston pick Penn State or Maryland on Saturday?

It is decision day for KJ Winston. The three-star safety at Hyattsville, Md., DeMatha Catholic made three officials visits before whittling his list to a pair of finalists. Penn State is one of them. Will it land him? The Lions enter Saturday with 22 Class of 2022 verbal commitments and are hoping to make it 23 by the end of the day.

Three-star safety KJ Winston picks between Penn State and Maryland today.

Where Penn State stands

Penn State gained then lost one commitment in July when Pittsburgh defensive line Tyreese Fearbry backed away from his pledge on Thursday, but otherwise, it's been a banner month for the Nittany Lions on the trail. Ten Class of 2022 prospects have picked the Lions over the last 30 days, but overall, the only true safety to commit in this cycle did so a couple of months ago when Lackawanna College three-star Tyreece Mills jumped on board in May. Two athletes, Mehki Flowers and Cristian Driver, are also in the fold, but they could end up at receiver or safety once they arrive in State College. Either way, there's one safety target left on the board, and it's Winston.

The contenders

Winston ended up with 20-plus offers before all was said and done, but four schools ended up in focus: Penn State, Maryland, Michigan State, and Notre Dame. The first three ended up earning official visits on consecutive weekends, while a planned trip to South Bend was nixed at the end of June. Ultimately, the Nittany Lions and Terps were the final two.

What he's said about the Lions

This has been a staff-wide effort. Head coach James Franklin, defensive coordinator Brent Pry, safeties coach Anthony Poindexter, regional recruiter (and tight ends coach] Ty Howle, and recruiting assistant Alan Zemaitis have all played a role. “All of them have been in touch,” Winston told BWI in June. “They always tell me that I’m their top target at that safety spot. Both Coach Dex and Coach Franklin tell me that they’re not going to rush me, they’re not going to put that pressure on me. "They say they know how it is and they don’t like putting that pressure on kids. They just keep stressing how much of a high priority I am for them. I just really like that they’re not trying to force me into anything. They understand how important this decision is for me.”

What FutureCast says

Four of five predictions have been logged for the Nittany Lions, who are seen as the prohibitive favorite ahead of the announcement.

Final word