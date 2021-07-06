Decision day: Previewing Nicholas Singleton's Tuesday commitment

Penn State enters Tuesday with 17 Class of 2022 verbal commitments thanks to an unprecedented weekend that saw five players commit over the course of just three days. Now, another top target is ready to decide where he will play college football in the future, and the Lions are in the running. Governor Mifflin four-star running back Nicholas Singleton will pick between a number of suitors at 5 p.m. today. Here's what fans need to know before an announcement is made.

RB Nick Singleton will announce his commitment around 5 p.m. eastern time. (Rivals.com)

Where Penn State stands

The Lions come into the day with 10 potential future players on offense (though Mehki Flowers could end up on defense), but none of them are going to line up at running back down the road. Five players are on the scholarship chart at the moment. John Lovett is here for only a year, while Devyn Ford, Noah Cain, Keyvone Lee, and Caziah Holmes have multiple years of eligibility remaining. Penn State has planned to take two running backs in this cycle, and Singleton has always been a priority target. He's not only a top Pennsylvania player but also one of the Mid-Atlantic's highest-ranked recruits, which makes him someone James Franklin and co., want to land.



The contenders

Alabama, Notre Dame, Texas A&M, Penn State, and Wisconsin are the finalists. Singleton, who stands 6-foot, 205 pounds, took advantage of the June visit window to see all of his options, which means an informed decision is on the horizon.

What he's said about the Lions

"Overall, me and my family had a great time at Penn State," Singleton told BWI following his June trip to campus. "The whole coaching staff and players were all very nice and amazing. The thing that kinda stood out was when we all walked in the stadium and were looking around the field, watching the highlights on the board and just visualizing ourselves making a big play."

What FutureCast says

Penn State is a unanimous favorite as of Tuesday morning, as two Rivals' analysts plus a pair of publishers have predicted that Singleton will pick the Lions. Notre Dame is seen as the closest competitor, and the Fighting Irish put in a mammoth effort to try and land the four-star. Of course, the Lions did too, and are hoping that leads them to victory in the end.

Final thought