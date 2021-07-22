Decision day: Previewing Dani Dennis-Sutton's Thursday commitment

Penn State enters Thursday with 20 Class of 2022 commitments. None of them are five-star recruits, but if the number jumps to 21 pledges today, that fact will change, too. It's decision day for Dani Dennis-Sutton, the superbly talented defensive end from Maryland who is the best player at his position and No. 11 overall, according to Rivals. Dennis-Sutton will announce his choice at 5 p.m. at Owing Mills, Md., McDonogh High School where he plays. Here's what fans need to know before the pick is made.



Dani Dennis-Sutton will make one college football program smile on Thursday. (Adam Friedman/Rivals)

Where Penn State stands

The contenders

It has seemingly come down to Penn State and Georgia, though Alabama has been mentioned plenty throughout this recruitment. The 6-foot-5, 253-pound prospect used the June visit window to check out those schools before locking in a decision date. All three wanted him badly, and he had a high amount of interest in each.

What he's said about the Lions

"Really, the message hasn’t changed much,” Dennis-Sutton told BWI back in June. “This is a relationship that goes back years. I do think they’ve been discussing more of how they want to use me on the field and how they can help me get to the next level. "They think they can produce me and expand my game. But really, the talks we’re having now are pretty much the same. They’ve been there since my freshman year, so I built a very strong relationship with them for a long time. We have a very strong bond, a strong connection. I really like it up there.”

What FutureCast says

Penn State appears to be in the driver's seat entering the day. Georgia once had a number of forecasts logged in Rivals' FutureCast, but ever since BWI expert Ryan Snyder logged his pick for the Lions back on July 16, five previous predictions for the Bulldogs have flipped to the Lions, in addition to one more that has come in for PSU.

Final word