DB Jayden Bellamy Breaks Down Top Schools, Including Notre Dame
The No. 11 player from the state of New Jersey for the 2022 class, defensive back Jayden Bellamy from Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic, trimmed his list of schools down to six on May 6.
The new list consisted of the following schools Clemson, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Penn State and Rutgers. He discusses that group with TheKnightReport.net.
CLEMSON: “I have Clemson in my list because they are good both on and off the field, especially in terms of academics. I also feel like they have a brotherhood and you get to know everyone pretty well and that’s kind of how it is at my school as well. Also they win a lot.”
