Four Nittany Lion Wrestling Club members are set to start their quest for Olympic gold in Toyko. Thomas Gilman, David Taylor, Helen Maroulis, and Alma (Jane) Valencia Escoto now know their first-round opponents and will take the mat on Wednesday in Toyko and late Tuesday night on the east coast as the freestyle tournaments start. Gilman, Taylor, and Maroulis will compete for the U.S., while Valencia Escoto represents Mexico. Here's how you can follow along.

David Taylor is one of three NLWC members who will start their question for Olympic gold Tuesday night (ET) and Wednesday morning (Toyko). UWW photo

First round matchups

It was always going to be difficult for Thomas Gilman to hit the medal stand at 57 kilograms (125 pounds), and that quest is now made even more challenging by an opening round bout opposite multi-time World Champ Zavur Uguev of Russia, who is the favorite to take first, per FanDuel. Gilman did not receive a seed. David Taylor will take on Ali Shabanau of Belarus, who is listed at 60-1 to win gold, in his first match in the 86 kilograms (189 pounds) bracket. Taylor, who's half of the draw includes third-favorite Deepak Punia of Indiana, is the -135 favorite. The second- and fourth-favorites in the betting market, Hassan Yazdanicharati of Iran and Artur Naifonov of the R.O.C., respectively, are on the other side of the bracket. Many will have their eye on a potential Taylor/Yazdanicharati final. Finally, Helen Maroulis will face Ningning Rong of China in her first bout at 57 kilograms (125 pounds). The 2016 gold medalist at 53 kgs, Maroulis is +750 to win the weight at FanDuel, while Rong is +550. The favorite, even-money Risako Kawai of Japan, is in Maroulis' half. As for Valencia Escoto, she's on the other side of the bracket, and starts opposite Moldova's Anastasia Nichita. Escoto checks in at 100-1 to win it all, per FanDuel.

Schedule

According to USA Wrestling: August 3 10 p.m. ET – First round and quarterfinals for men's freestyle 57, 86; women's freestyle 57 kg August 4 5:15 a.m. ET – Semifinals for men's freestyle 57, 86; women's freestyle 57 kg 10 p.m. ET - Repechage for men's freestyle 57, 86; women's freestyle 57 kg August 5 5:15 a.m. ET - Finals for men's freestyle 57, 86; women's freestyle 57 kg

Television info

The Olympic Channel is home to all wrestling at this year's games. Streaming can be found at olympicchannel.com and also on the NBC Sports app. Comcast users can find it on channel 898, and it is 105 on DirecTV (though could also be 624, according to some readers), 389 on DISH Network, 149 on FIOS, and 667 on AT&T. Note that some areas may be different; consult your TV guide for specific information.



Notable quotable

"It's exciting," David Taylor told reporters via ZOOM prior to competing in Toyko. "I remember when I chose Penn State, I felt like this coaching staff could not only help me reach my goals in my college career, but I also believed that they could help me reach my goals post-college. "I've always had international, aspirations, so it's exciting to be here with this staff and have the opportunity to win an Olympic gold medal for the United States with this coaching staff I went to college with."

Preview and predictions