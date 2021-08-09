David Taylor among three Penn Staters to win gold at Olympics: Full Recap

The Olympic Games in Tokyo have come to a close, and several Penn State Nittany Lions made their mark. Three former Penn State athletes left the Games with a Gold Medal in tow, while several others put on performances to be proud of. With that in mind, let's recap how every Penn Stater fared at Tokyo 2020. RELATED: Two Penn State Nittany Lios claim spot on Bruce Feldman's Freaks List

Former Penn State Nittany Lions wrestler David Taylor claimed a gold media for Team USA at Tokyo 2020. (AP Images)

David Taylor — Wrestling (USA)

Former Penn State wrestler David Taylor claimed the gold medal at 86 kilograms in thrilling fashion, coming from behind twice to defeat Hassan Yazdani of Iran for the title. His takedown with around 10 seconds remaining in the match turned a 3-2 deficit into a 4-3 victory.

Haleigh Washington — Women's Volleyball (USA)

Haleigh Washington played a key role for the United States as it secured the gold medal in women's volleyball, finishing the gold medal match against Brazil with five kills, three blocks and a dig in a sweep. She completed the tournament with 42 kills, 18 digs, four aces and 20 blocks — good for the sixth-most in the tournament.

Micha Hancock — Women's Volleyball (USA)

Micha Hancock also played a part in the USA's gold medal run, starting against the Dominican Republic in the quarterfinals while also helping the Americans turn around an early deficit against Italy in the final match of pool play.

Joe Kovacs — Men's Track and Field (USA)

Penn State track and field alum Joe Kovacs came home with the silver medal for the United States in the shot put event, with his throw of 22.65 meters finishing second only to his American teammate, Ryan Crouser.

Alyssa Naeher — Women's Soccer (USA)

Penn State women's soccer alumna Alyssa Naeher helped the USWNT to a Bronze medal as the squad's starting goalkeeper. She proved crucial in a quarterfinal win over the Netherlands, saving a penalty in regular time and then two more during a penalty shootout. She was injured in the semifinal match against Canada and did not partake in the bronze medal game.

Shane Ryan — Men's Swimming (Ireland)

Former Penn State swimmer Shane Ryan competed in two events in Tokyo. He partook in the 100-meter butterfly, and swam a personal best time of 52.52 to finish in fourth in his heat and 37th place in the prelims. Ryan also participated in the 4x200 freestyle relay, helping the Irish finish 14th overall.

Melissa Rodriguez — Women's Swimming (Mexico)

Melissa Rodriquez made her Olympic debut in the 100-meter breaststroke, where her time of 1:08.76 placed her 30th overall in the prelims and sixth in her heat. Rodriquez also took part in the 200-meter breaststroke, where her time of 2:26.87 was good enough for 24th in the prelims and fourth in her heat.

Gabe Castano — Men's Swimming (Mexico)

Another Olympic debutant, Castano raced in the 50-meter freestyle, placing 30th overall and fifth in his heat with a time of 22.32.

Matt Anderson — Men's Volleyball (USA)

A veteran for the United States, Matt Anderson again played a very important role for the Americans in Tokyo, appearing in all five matches and contributing heavily to the American attack. Ultimately, though, team USA did not make it out of the group, losing three of their five matches in pool play.

Max Holt — Men's Volleyball (USA)

Another Penn State alum, Max Holt also contributed regularly for Team USA at the Olympics, appearing in all five matches and proving an important presence in several different phases of the game.

Michael Shuey — Men's Track and Field (USA)

Admirably battling through an injury, Shuey fell short of qualifying for the final in the javelin throw, scratching on all three of his attempts.

Kaito Streets — Men's Fencing (Japan)

Kaito Streets earned one victory in the men's sabre category competing in his country of birth, defeating Algeria's Akram Bounabi before falling to Eli Dershwitz of the USA in the round of 32. He also partook in the team sabre event, where Japan finished ninth.

Mohamed Hassan — Men's Fencing (Egypt)

Mohamed Hassan fell in the round of 32 in the men's foil individual event. He also competed in the men's foil team event for Egypt, helping his squad to a ninth-place finish.

Andrew Mackiewicz — Men's Fencing (USA)

Andrew Mackiewicz earned a win in the men's sabre round of 64 before being eliminated in the round of 32. He was also part of the American men's sabre team which was eliminated in the quarterfinals.

Kayle Cannet-Oca — Women's Rugby (USA)

A former national champion at Penn State, Kayle Cannet-Oca was part of the United States women's rugby team that earned a sixth-place finish in Tokyo.

NLWC

The Nittany Lion Wrestling Club sponsored a number of wrestlers at the Olympics who did not wrestle collegiately at Penn State. Here's how they fared. Kyle Snyder (USA) — silver, 97 kilograms Thomas Gilman (USA) — bronze, 57 kg Helen Maroulis (USA) — bronze, 57 kg Bekzod Abdurakhmonov (Uzbekistan) — bronze, 74 kg Franklin Gomez (Puerto Rico) — did not medal, 74 kg Jane Valencia (Mexico) — did not medal, 57 kg



