Penn State announced Wednesday that wide receiver coach David Corley has been relieved of duties.

Penn State head football coach James Franklin announced today wide receivers coach David Corley has been relieved of his duties, effective immediately.

“I appreciate David’s efforts this season but feel it is in our program’s best interest to make a change at this time. I wish him and his family nothing but the best in the future,” Franklin said.

Franklin will immediately begin a national search for Corley’s replacement.

In 2018, Penn State's receiving corps took a major step back, dropping 30 passes in 13 games. The Lions totaled 38 drops when you include running backs and tight ends.

Aside from redshirt freshman KJ Hamler, who totaled 42 receptions for 754 yards and five touchdowns, the rest of the receiving corps was up-and-down throughout the season. Junior Juwan Johnson, who was thought to be a potential NFL Draft prospect, caught just 25 of 44 targets. Senior DeAndre Thompkins also struggled, catching 25 of 48 targets. Thompkins also led the Lions in drops with 10.

Corley, who was hired from Army, was originally supposed to be Penn State's running back coach. He later moved to wide receiver once Franklin added Ja'Juan Seider from Florida.