ATLANTA – Iowa is one of the top five for Indianapolis (Ind.) Warren Central wide receiver David Bell, and they now have help attracting the uncommitted four-star now that his teammate, Justin Britt, has committed to the Hawkeyes.

“The day after (Britt) committed, he came to practice and the first thing he said was ‘SWARM19,’” said Bell, referring to Iowa’s recruiting hashtag for the 2019 class. “Of course me and him are really close.

“Also, I have a few friends down there right now in Julius Brents, D.J. Johnson and Tyrone Tracy. They text me pretty often and tell me I need to commit there too.”

