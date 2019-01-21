"Thank you God and everyone who is there to support me with the decisions I make in my life. The staff at the University of Delaware is giving me an unbelievable opportunity to finish living my dreams and earn TWO degrees! I can not wait to get on campus! @DelawareFB #BleedBlue302 " the statement reads.

Penn State linebacker Dae'lun Darien will finish his playing career at the University of Delaware, he announced Monday via Twitter.

This past season, Darien played in eight games for the Nittany Lions, but repped a total of just 18 snaps on the defensive side of the ball according to Pro Football Focus.

For the season, he was credited with four tackles, as well as a quarterback hurry and a pass breakup.

Darien started his career at Penn State as a receiver before switching over to linebacker for the 2017 and 2018 seasons.

Darien first announced his intention to transfer via Twitter post January 2.