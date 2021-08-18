 Dani Dennis-Sutton shares injury updates; best and worst case for Penn State football in 2021, more
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-08-18 07:49:11 -0500') }} football Edit

Dani Dennis-Sutton shares injury news; top PSU headlines, more: Newsstand

Greg Pickel • BlueWhiteIllustrated
Staff
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Penn State's top-rated Class of 2022 verbal commitment announced late Tuesday night that he will miss some time during his final high school season due to an injury.

A Lions assistant made ESPN's list of top coaches to know in college football this year, and what are the best, and worst, case scenarios for the Nittany Lions in 2021?

It's time to take a look at the top tweets and headlines around both PSU and the sport on Aug. 18.

Penn State commit Dani Dennis-Sutton, shown here during the Lasch Bash, will miss some of his senior season due to injury. BWI photo/Ryan Snyder
Penn State commit Dani Dennis-Sutton, shown here during the Lasch Bash, will miss some of his senior season due to injury. BWI photo

Tweets of the day

There is, unfortunately, no other place to start but with the news that five-star Owing Mills, Md., McDonogh defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton posted shortly before 11 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

"10 plays into my senior year, I dislocated my elbow," Dennis-Sutton wrote. "Thank God for every moment you step on the field."

It's unclear how much time the senior will miss, but it's a safe assumption that he will be away from the field for roughly a month, give or take a week depending on how the recovery process goes.

The Penn State football Twitter account shared a nearly 20-second video of cut-up moments from training camp that shows numerous players in action.

Many think linebacker Brandon Smith is sitting on a big season this fall, and if so, NIL opportunities will present themselves in a big way.

It's probably part of the reason why he announced a deal with Roc Nation Sports on Tuesday "for NIL."

Another new offer is out to a Class of 2023 prospect at Life Christian Academy in Virginia.

This time, it was Antonio Cotman Jr., announcing that the Lions joined his recruitment. The four-star corner is now up to six offers.

This is a pretty incredible video that showcases just how quick former Penn State and current Denver Broncos receiver KJ Hamler is.

Get on the list! Click the image to get breaking news and daily headlines delivered straight to your inbox!
Get on the list! Click the image to get breaking news and daily headlines delivered straight to your inbox!

Subscribe to Blue White Illustrated's YouTube channel

Headlines of the day

Penn State football: Best-case, worst-case scenarios for 2021: Glusco, Saturday Tradition

Penn State now has 10 Rivals250 commits with addition of Allar and Carter: Snyder, BWI

College football odds: Miami, Penn State among best win total bets to make ahead of 2021 season: Cobb, CBS Sports

Focusing approach, RB Devyn Ford determined to contribute where possible: Bauer, BWI

College football position coaches to watch entering the 2021 season: Rittenberg, ESPN

PSU win total predictions, 2021 college football picks, more: BWI podcast

20 biggest storylines entering the 2021 college football season: Cooper, Yahoo

Quote of the day

“It definitely toughened me up. It definitely thickened my skin, where now I realize that wherever we are this season — and I’m very confident that we’re going to be at the top again — that won’t matter to me this year. I'll be on the same mission, day in and day out until the year is over, and then I can finally reflect back on everything that happened."

--Penn State QB Sean Clifford to BWI ahead of the 2021 season.

*******

• Talk about this article inside The Lions Den

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue-White Illustrated

• Follow us on Twitter: @BWIonRivals, @NateBauerBWI, @RivalsSnyder, @DavidEckert98, @GregPickel, @ThomasFrankCarr

• Follow us on Instagram

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}