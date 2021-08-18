Dani Dennis-Sutton shares injury news; top PSU headlines, more: Newsstand

Penn State's top-rated Class of 2022 verbal commitment announced late Tuesday night that he will miss some time during his final high school season due to an injury.
A Lions assistant made ESPN's list of top coaches to know in college football this year, and what are the best, and worst, case scenarios for the Nittany Lions in 2021?
It's time to take a look at the top tweets and headlines around both PSU and the sport on Aug. 18.
Penn State commit Dani Dennis-Sutton, shown here during the Lasch Bash, will miss some of his senior season due to injury. BWI photo
Tweets of the day
There is, unfortunately, no other place to start but with the news that five-star Owing Mills, Md., McDonogh defensive end
Dani Dennis-Sutton posted shortly before 11 p.m. ET on Tuesday.
"10 plays into my senior year, I dislocated my elbow," Dennis-Sutton wrote. "Thank God for every moment you step on the field."
It's unclear how much time the senior will miss, but it's a safe assumption that he will be away from the field for roughly a month, give or take a week depending on how the recovery process goes.
The Penn State football Twitter account shared a nearly 20-second video of cut-up moments from training camp that shows numerous players in action.
Many think linebacker
Brandon Smith is sitting on a big season this fall, and if so, NIL opportunities will present themselves in a big way.
It's probably part of the reason why he announced a deal with Roc Nation Sports on Tuesday "for NIL."
Another new offer is out to a Class of 2023 prospect at Life Christian Academy in Virginia.
This time, it was
Antonio Cotman Jr., announcing that the Lions joined his recruitment. The four-star corner is now up to six offers.
This is a pretty incredible video that showcases just how quick former Penn State and current Denver Broncos receiver
KJ Hamler is.
Headlines of the day
20 biggest storylines entering the 2021 college football season: Cooper, Yahoo
Quote of the day
“It definitely toughened me up. It definitely thickened my skin, where now I realize that wherever we are this season — and I’m very confident that we’re going to be at the top again — that won’t matter to me this year. I'll be on the same mission, day in and day out until the year is over, and then I can finally reflect back on everything that happened."
--Penn State QB Sean Clifford to BWI ahead of the 2021 season.
*******
