Dani Dennis-Sutton shares injury news; top PSU headlines, more: Newsstand

Penn State's top-rated Class of 2022 verbal commitment announced late Tuesday night that he will miss some time during his final high school season due to an injury. A Lions assistant made ESPN's list of top coaches to know in college football this year, and what are the best, and worst, case scenarios for the Nittany Lions in 2021? It's time to take a look at the top tweets and headlines around both PSU and the sport on Aug. 18.

Penn State commit Dani Dennis-Sutton, shown here during the Lasch Bash, will miss some of his senior season due to injury. BWI photo

Tweets of the day

There is, unfortunately, no other place to start but with the news that five-star Owing Mills, Md., McDonogh defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton posted shortly before 11 p.m. ET on Tuesday. "10 plays into my senior year, I dislocated my elbow," Dennis-Sutton wrote. "Thank God for every moment you step on the field." It's unclear how much time the senior will miss, but it's a safe assumption that he will be away from the field for roughly a month, give or take a week depending on how the recovery process goes.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4xMCBwbGF5cyBpbnRvIG15IHNlbmlvciB5ZWFyLCBJIGRpc2xvY2F0 ZWQgbXkgZWxib3cuIFRoYW5rIEdvZCBmb3IgZXZlcnkgbW9tZW50IHlvdSBz dGVwIG9uIHRoZSBmaWVsZC48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBEYW5pIERlbm5pcy1TdXR0 b24gKEBEYW5pRGVubmlzMzAyKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL0RhbmlEZW5uaXMzMDIvc3RhdHVzLzE0Mjc4MjU4NDQ3MjcyMDU4ODg/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QXVndXN0IDE4LCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxv Y2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0u dHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2Ny aXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

The Penn State football Twitter account shared a nearly 20-second video of cut-up moments from training camp that shows numerous players in action.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Gb290IG9uIHRoZSBnYXMuIOKbve+4jyA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvV2VBcmU/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNXZUFyZTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 LmNvL3dZejc2MVNSN3UiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93WXo3NjFTUjd1PC9h PjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFBlbm4gU3RhdGUgRm9vdGJhbGwgKEBQZW5uU3RhdGVG YmFsbCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9QZW5uU3RhdGVG YmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTQyNzc0OTU2ODM2ODYzNTkwNj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5BdWd1c3QgMTcsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2Ny aXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93 aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KCg==

Many think linebacker Brandon Smith is sitting on a big season this fall, and if so, NIL opportunities will present themselves in a big way. It's probably part of the reason why he announced a deal with Roc Nation Sports on Tuesday "for NIL."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5FeGNpdGVkIHRvIGpvaW4gdGhlIFJvYyBOYXRpb24gU3BvcnRzIGZh bWlseSBmb3IgTklMLiBJ4oCZbSBleGNpdGVkIHRvIGV4cGxvcmUgb3Bwb3J0 dW5pdGllcyBvZmYgdGhlIGZpZWxkIHdoZW4gdGltZSBwZXJtaXRzLiAgRm9y IGFsbCBwYWlkLCBub24gcGFpZCwgYW5kIGNoYXJpdGFibGUgaW5xdWlyaWVz LCBwbGVhc2UgRE0gb3IgZW1haWwgKGluIGJpbykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL1dlQXJlP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jV2VBcmU8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vUm9jTmF0aW9uU3BvcnRzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPkBSb2NOYXRpb25TcG9ydHM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5j by9kOHNjY2phNDNCIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vZDhzY2NqYTQzQjwvYT48 L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBCcmFuZG9uIFNtaXRoIChAYnJhbmQwbl9zbWl0aDEyKSA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2JyYW5kMG5fc21pdGgxMi9z dGF0dXMvMTQyNzY2NDk3MTg2MTc5ODkxMz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5BdWd1c3QgMTcsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFz eW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRz LmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4K Cg==

Another new offer is out to a Class of 2023 prospect at Life Christian Academy in Virginia. This time, it was Antonio Cotman Jr., announcing that the Lions joined his recruitment. The four-star corner is now up to six offers.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CbGVzc2VkIHRvIHNheSB0aGF0IGnigJl2ZSByZWNlaXZlZCBhbiBv ZmZlciBmcm9tIFBlbm4gU3RhdGUgVW5pdmVyc2l0eSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvTml0dGFueWxpb25zP3NyYz1oYXNo JmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jTml0dGFueWxpb25zPC9hPvCf lLXimqrvuI8gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9jb2FjaHNj b3R0MzM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGNvYWNoc2NvdHQzMzwvYT4g PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Db2FjaE5pY2VfTENBP3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDb2FjaE5pY2VfTENBPC9hPiA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2NvYWNoc2VpZGVyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPkBjb2FjaHNlaWRlcjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 LmNvL0doUDQ2dlY2UzQiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9HaFA0NnZWNlM0PC9h PjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEFudG9uaW8gSGF6ZW4gQ290bWFuIEpyLiAoQENvdG1h bkhhemVuKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NvdG1hbkhh emVuL3N0YXR1cy8xNDI3NjgzNTY1Mzc0OTUxNDMyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPkF1Z3VzdCAxNywgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3Jp cHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dp ZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+Cjwv ZGl2PgoK

This is a pretty incredible video that showcases just how quick former Penn State and current Denver Broncos receiver KJ Hamler is.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5LSiBIYW1sZXIgd291bGQgaGF2ZSByYW4gYnkgYW55IGNvdmVyYWdl IGRyYXduIHVwIGhlcmUuIExvdmUgYW4gZW5kem9uZSB2aWV3IHRoYXQgaGFz IHRvIHpvb20gb3V0IHRvIGdldCB0aGUgcGxheSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3QuY28vMGNHaGxCbVh2TyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tLzBjR2hsQm1Ydk88 L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgU3llZFNjaGVtZXMgKEBzeWVkc2NoZW1lcykgPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9zeWVkc2NoZW1lcy9zdGF0dXMv MTQyNzc4MjQxMTc5NDkxMTIzNz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5BdWd1 c3QgMTgsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNy Yz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBj aGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Headlines of the day

Quote of the day