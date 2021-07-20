Dennis-Sutton, who stands 6-foot-5, 253 pounds and has 35 reported offers, is Rivals' No. 1 player at his position and the No. 11 Class of 2022 talent overall. He also tops the individual prospect board in his home state.

The five-star defensive end from Maryland who is picking mainly between the Nittany Lions and Georgia will make his choice public at 5 p.m. ET on Thursday, July 22 at Owing Mills McDonogh High, he said in a Twitter post on Tuesday afternoon.

“Now that I got these visits in, I have a real feel for all of these schools," Dennis-Suttont old BWI previously.

"It’s going to be hard to pick one. I wish I could go to all of them, but we’ll figure it out. I know I need to get this over with soon.”

Seven FutureCase predictions have been logged for head coach James Franklin's program since BWI expert Ryan Snyder put his own in back on Friday, including five that flipped from the Bulldogs to the Nittany Lions. Alabama was also in the mix at one point and received an official visit.

Dennis-Sutton, who will play in the All-American Bowl in January 2022, is considered one of the nation's best uncommitted prospects, though he won't have that moniker for long, of course.

Penn State has two defensive ends currently committed in this cycle (Pittsburgh's Tyrese Fearbry and Florida's Zane Durant) while Georgia has one in in-state four-star Darris Smith.

By the end of Thursday, one of those two programs will have not just another defensive end committed but also one of their biggest wants in the Class of 2022.

As of Tuesday evening, Penn State sits at No. 3 in the team rankings while Georgia is No. 11.