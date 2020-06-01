BlueWhiteIllustrated - Damion Barber Announces Transfer from Penn State Football Program

The statement reads, in full:

"Nittany nation. Growing up as a kid from Harrisburg it was always my dream to play here at Penn State. I succeeded that dream and have loved my time here at the university. I want to thank everyone who has supported me through my time here, I made so many friends and countless memories. I also want to give a special thanks to Coach Franklin, & the rest of the staff for taking a chance on me and letting me fulfill my dream out of high school. That being said, right now I feel as though the best chance for me and my career is to enter the transfer portal and continue my journey. Thank you Nittany Nation and WE ARE!"