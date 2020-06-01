BlueWhiteIllustrated - Damion Barber Announces Transfer from Penn State Football Program

Damion Barber Announces Transfer from Penn State Football Program
Penn State redshirt junior defensive tackle Damion Barber is transferring out of the program, he announced Monday via statement on Twitter.
Thank You Nittany Nation pic.twitter.com/G5tnmPZ00g— DameDot🙈🙉🙊 (@DamionOTOD) June 1, 2020
The statement reads, in full:
"Nittany nation. Growing up as a kid from Harrisburg it was always my dream to play here at Penn State. I succeeded that dream and have loved my time here at the university. I want to thank everyone who has supported me through my time here, I made so many friends and countless memories. I also want to give a special thanks to Coach Franklin, & the rest of the staff for taking a chance on me and letting me fulfill my dream out of high school. That being said, right now I feel as though the best chance for me and my career is to enter the transfer portal and continue my journey. Thank you Nittany Nation and WE ARE!"
In his three years in the program, the Harrisburg native saw action in just three games during the 2019 season, finishing with three career tackles.
