Penn State had success in Georgia during the beginning of James Franklin’s tenure, but in recent years, that hasn’t been the case.

At the moment, walk-on snapper Michael Wright is the only player currently on the roster from the Peach State, but that will change next fall when another specialist, Alex Bachetta, joins the Nittany Lions. The staff hopes he won’t be the only one, as running back Damari Alston, from College Park outside Atlanta, remains one of PSU’s top targets in the Class of 2022.

“The family atmosphere,” Alston said, when asked what he took away from his official visit to Penn State this past weekend. “The coaches got along with me very well and treated me great. I’ll say the history of running backs there and what they can provide me as a player [also stood out]. Just the love and excitement they showed me in general. I could tell that it is a special place.”

Related: Rivals250 RB George Pettaway recaps Penn State official visit